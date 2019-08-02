Hide press release Show press release

Electrify America And Stable Announce Collaboration to Deploy Robotic Fast-Charging Facility for Self-Driving Electric Vehicle Fleets



The collaboration will deploy the first commercial robotic charging services for self-driving and

electric vehicle fleets



Reston, VA (August 1, 2019) – Electrify America today announced an agreement with San

Francisco-based electric vehicle (EV) fleet charging company Stable Auto to deploy robotic

charging solutions for self-driving vehicles in a pilot demonstration site in San Francisco, as both

companies develop infrastructure solutions needed to deploy self-driving and electric vehicle

fleets.



Electrify America and Stable recognize the emergence of both electric and autonomous vehicle

fleets, and are jointly working to address the absence of dedicated charging facilities equipped

for such vehicles with this demonstration. The two companies will deploy a pilot solution in San

Francisco, CA, aimed at charging autonomous EVs without human intervention using a robotic

solution attached to a 150kW DC fast charger. This charging location will be Stable’s first

commercial autonomous charging site and is anticipated to be open in early 2020.



As part of this agreement, Electrify America will evaluate the hardware, network, operations

and billing of its charging systems to best suit autonomous charging fleets. Electrify America has

provided two 150kW DC fast chargers to Stable’s charging facility for initial development work

behind demonstrating the commercial viability of autonomous charging services for self-driving

EVs.



“We believe that reliable, high power electric vehicle charging infrastructure is essential for the

accelerated adoption of EVs in the U.S., and recognize that foundational solutions like DC fast

charging can be adapted for different charging needs,” says Wayne Killen, director,

infrastructure planning and business development, Electrify America, LLC. “Autonomous

vehicles will play an important role in the future of driving, particularly with fleets, and tailored

charging options for self-driving EVs will be critical to develop that effort. We’re excited to

partner with Stable to be at the forefront of learning more and developing those charging

solutions.”



Stable will manage the overall project and pair its robotic technology and advanced scheduling

software located at its facility with Electrify America’s chargers. The dedicated fleet-charging

facility will allow self-driving EV fleets to charge with no operators present: vehicles can park

themselves anywhere inside a standard parking space, and Stable’s robot will automate the

connection between the vehicle and the charger.



“We are proud to partner with Electrify America in this first step towards drastically

accelerating the reach of electrification and autonomy. Our models have shown dramatic

improvements to fleet utilization and operating cost-per-mile when fleets vehicles are paired

with automated infrastructure in strategically chosen locations. For the benefit of our cities and

ultimately of our planet, we are excited to introduce this new charging paradigm alongside

Electrify America” said Rohan Puri, co-founder and CEO of Stable.



Stable has selected Black & Veatch to be the engineering company for this project. Stable

pointed to Black & Veatch’s experience in delivering global infrastructure solutions for

cleantech transportation markets as a leading factor for its selection for the role.

As a part of Electrify America’s Cycle 2 plans, the company announced plans to conduct

autonomous charging demonstrations to better understand the optimal charging site design,

hardware and back-end solutions. Information from this first site will also help both companies

evaluate appropriate business models for different autonomous fleet holders across various

locations at commercial scale.



About Electrify America



Electrify America LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Group of America

headquartered in Reston, VA, and with an office in Pasadena, CA, is investing $2 billion over 10

years in Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure, education and access. The investment will

enable millions of Americans to discover the benefits of electric driving and support the buildout of a nationwide network of workplace, community and highway chargers that are

convenient and reliable. For more information, visit www.electrifyamerica.com.



About Stable Auto



Stable (formerly Diatom Robotics) provides the first complete solution for charging electric and

autonomous vehicle fleets at high-utilization. Powered by advanced fleet data models, and

operated automatically by scheduling software and robotic attendants, our chargers are always

ready when and where you need them most. Based in San Francisco, CA, and founded in 2017,

the Stable team comprises world-class experts in machine learning, robotics, operations, and

energy with a simple mission: to reinvent gas stations for the new era of transportation. For

more information, visit www.stable.auto



About Black & Veatch



Black & Veatch is an employee-owned, global leader in building critical human infrastructure in

Energy, Water, Telecommunications and Government Services. Since 1915, we have helped our

clients improve the lives of people in over 100 countries through consulting, engineering,

construction, operations and program management. Our revenues in 2018 were US$3.5 billion.

Follow us on www.bv.com and in social media.