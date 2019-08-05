Global plug-in electric car sales reached the second-best result ever this past month, which hints that a new record is now just months away.

The total sales exceeded 264,500 according to EV Sales Blog, at a growth rate of 67% year-over-year. The market share improved to 3.3% - so on average, every 30th car sold worldwide is a plug-in.

The switch to all-electric cars continues and in June 76% of all plug-ins were BEVs, sales of which doubled year-over-year (+104%).

During the first six months of 2019 more than 1,117,000 plugs-ins were sold at an average market share 2.4%.

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – June 2019

Models rank

The Tesla Model 3 set the all-time monthly record for a plug-in car in June - 39,632. That's two times more than second-best BAIC EU-Series - 17,916 (new personal best).

BYD Yuan was third with 6,566, followed by the surprisingly well selling Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV - 5,949 (best since December 2015).

UPDATED: The fifth and sixth best selling models in June were the Tesla Model X (5,603) and Nissan LEAF with 5,242 sales.

Top six in June:

Tesla Model 3 - 39,632 (128,372 YTD)

BAIC EU-Series - 17,916 (49,076 YTD)

BYD Yuan - 6,566 (43,484 YTD)

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV - 5,949 (26,888 YTD)

Tesla Model X - 5,603 (17,730 YTD)

Nissan LEAF - 5,242 (35,038 YTD)

Stats after six months:

Manufacturers rank

Record Tesla result of 48,788 totally outperformed other manufacturers and was two times higher than BYD (24,151)! Thus, Tesla has become the top manufacturer for the year.

Tesla: 48,788 and 160,006 YTD

BYD: 24,151 and 141,459 YTD

AS BAIC returned to high volume BEV sales (26,052), it's now back in third place, ahead of SAIC, BMW and Nissan (Japanese manufacturer now needs to watch out with Geely on its tail).