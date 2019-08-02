Daimler's smart brand is expected to unveil updated versions of its smart fortwo EQ and smart forfour EQ electric cars at the upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show.

The news about the upgrade isn't new, as first hints were seen in January, and last month spy photographers caught a prototype of the new forfour EQ.

Changes probably will include not only minor changes to the exterior, interior and infotainment, but also hopefully battery/powertrain, which with a 17.6 kWh pack was rated for just 58 miles EPA.

Because in the future smart is going to be developed/engineered by Geely Holding, which will hold 50% in the new joint venture, the upcoming facelift will be the last one performed by Daimler (Daimler will continue to design the cars).

The brands need to find a way to stay alive, as several billion in losses were accumulated in the past 20 years. Moreover, sales decreased.