No, this new Netflix show isn’t about fixing stubborn problems with the lightspeed engine on the Millenium Falcon. Hyperdrive is all about cars, but as the name suggests, it’s not just another motoring show where cars are sometimes driven sideways in smoky burnouts. For that matter, it doesn’t even look like a bonkers Top Gear challenge. The latest trailer for the series shows a range of cars doing everything from skateboard-style rail slides to conquering a giant seesaw.

The show certainly looks interesting: Netflix's new Hyperdrive show is American Ninja Warrior for cars

We haven’t been privy to much information about the program thus far, but the new video trailer is rather revealing. The stage is a special obstacle course built in the US at Eastman Business Park in Rochester, New York. Specifically, 10 different courses constitute the auto-themed reality television show, with participants coming from all around the world to have a go at being the best driver. Netflix describes them as street racers, though the trailer shows Hyperdrive competitors hold a variety of occupations. In other words, it looks like this show won’t just be about the crazy driving, but the stories of folks behind the wheel as well.

Gallery: Netflix Hyperdrive teaser

Speaking of which, what kind of cars can we expect to see? From what we’ve been able to piece together so far, the list is just as varied as the participants. We managed to see an old Ford Mustang, a Mazda RX-7, and a second-generation Chevrolet Camaro in our first post about the show. Through the quick cuts of the second trailer, we’ve spotted some additional Japanese rides including a Nissan 350Z, an S13 Silvia, and an old Datsun 240Z with a stonking big turbo sitting outside the engine bay. Later-generation Mustangs are in the mix, not to mention a Mercedes-AMG GT, a Lamborghini Huracan, an old BMW 3 Series, a C6 Chevrolet Corvette, and several other cars we can’t quite identify.

One machine we clearly see, however, is a properly murdered-out classic Dodge Charger. With Fate of the Furious star Charlize Theron on-board as an executive producer, we suspect it’s a clear nod to the Fast & Furious franchise. Could that mean Vin Diesel will show up for a cameo?

The show begins streaming August 21 on Netflix.