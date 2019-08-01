The SUV killed the estate. That’s how we can summarise the last decade in the automotive industry and, honestly, that’s a trend we don’t fully get. Don’t get us wrong – modern-day utility vehicles are practical, look good, and (in most cases) drive very well. But, in our humble opinion, nothing can beat a fast, comfortable, and sharp-looking estate. Well, not exactly.

A new video on YouTube puts against each other two very different vehicles pursuing the same goal – to become the ultimate performance people haulers. We are talking about the Audi RS4 Avant and the Jaguar F-Pace SVR – a German V6 estate and a British V8 SUV. It may look like a David versus Goliath battle but in reality, it’s very close. But let’s see the numbers first.

The performance estate from Ingolstadt comes with a twin-turbo 2.9-litre V6 engine with 444 bhp and 443 pound-feet of torque. The motor is mated to an eight-speed torque-converter automatic, sending power to all four wheels through a Quattro AWD system. In stock form, the car weighs 1,790 kilograms but in this drag race, there are two extra passengers together with the driver.

As for the F-Pace SVR, it has a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 good for 542 bhp and 502 lb-ft of torque. The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic and an all-wheel drive for a 0 to 62 mph acceleration in just 4.3 seconds. In terms of weight, it’s a bit heavier than the RS4 Avant.

So, is a performance SUV capable of beating a traditional hot estate? You might be surprised by the result of the race (just like we were) but it’s important to note again that the Audi had two extra passengers on board.