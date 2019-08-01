The all-electric crossover/SUV from Volkswagen could sell even better than the hatchback ID.3

The Volkswagen I.D. Crozz clearly has entered the road-test phase of the pre-production prototypes as we found more spy images in our inbox.

This time the source didn't attach any description, but we assume that the second MEB-based Volkswagen is currently in a similar stage as the Volkswagen ID.3 was a year ago (also seen in camouflage in summer 2018).

Volkswagen I.D. Crozz (Image Credit: Automedia)

It's expected that the I.D. Crozz will enter production in late 2020/early 2021 in Emden, Germany.

The I.D. Crozz as crossover/SUV addresses another significant segment (the hottest one) and at prices probably just several grand above the ID.3, could be a major contender (at least until the Tesla Model Y steals the show).

Image Credit: Automedia

Quick specs (concepts):

  • 225 kW system output, double motor, all-wheel drive (75 kW / 140 Nm front and 150 kW / 310 Nm rear)
  • 83 kWh battery for some 310 miles NEDC range (think 225-250 miles in the real world/EPA estimated)
  • 30-minute recharge using CCS Combo

