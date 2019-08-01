Within two weeks, MG has received 1,000 orders (with a fully refundable £500 deposit) for its all-new ZS EV in the UK.

High demand seems to be directly related to the value proposition with an entry-level price of £21,495 (plus a free home charging station).

MG decided to extend the promotion for another 1,000 orders, but this time without home charging station and advises you to act quickly (as the standard price will be £3,500 higher).

“MG Motor UK has smashed its new car pre-sales records by securing 1,000 orders for its sensational MG ZS EV in just two weeks. Having officially launched the car to the press and public on 17th July, MG has experienced unprecedented demand as customers raced to be one of the first 1,000 retail customers to snap up the high-tech electric SUV from just £21,495.

The first 1,000 retail customers were able to benefit from the sensational £21,495 launch price after MG matched the government’s £3,500 plug-in car grant with a £3,500 MG Grant of its own. MG is pleased to announce that the next 1,000 retail customers will also receive the MG Grant, ensuring that the £21,495 launch price will continue. The first 1,000 customers also received a complimentary home charging unit – an offer which will not be continuing – ensuring that those who were quick off the mark secured the best deal.”

Daniel Gregorious, Head of Sales & Marketing at MG Motor UK; said, “We know that the canny British public can tell a bargain when they see one, but we’ve been blown away by the number of people who’ve moved quickly to secure an electric MG ZS at the launch price of £21,495. By extending our offer to match the government grant for the next 1,000 retail customers, we’re delighted to be able to maintain this offer, even if it’s just for a few more days. To anyone who’s been thinking about ordering a ZS EV, I suggest they do it now!”

Deliveries of the first ZS EV in the UK to start in September 2019.

Current prices:

MG ZS EV Excite - from £21,495

- from MG ZS EV Exclusive - from £23,495 (£2,000 more)



After the second batch of 1,000 cars, ordinary prices will be:

MG ZS EV Excite - from £24,995

- from MG ZS EV Exclusive - from £26,995 (£2,000 more)

MG ZS EV specs: