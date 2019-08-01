According to Automobilemag, the upcoming BMW iNEXT (scheduled for 2021) will be available as the i6 in three battery/powertrain versions priced between €72,000 (approx. £65,500 with the current exchange rate) and €110,000 (£100,200) before options.

Rumours say that the battery pack capacity will be 63 kWh, 92 kWh or 103 kWh or even 115 kWh if there is a special i6S version. The expected range of 285-375 miles seems to be on par with the over 372 miles of WLTP range announced previously by BMW.

The base version will be rear-wheel drive, while all the other options all-wheel drive. The top of the line i6 will accelerate 0-62 mph in just 2.8 seconds!

BMW iNEXT (i6) versions:

Heat I 63 kWh battery 285 miles of range rear-wheel drive 0-62 mph in 4.5 seconds 250 kW electric motor drag coefficient of 0.275 curb weight of less than 2,404 kg

Heat II 92 kWh battery 350 miles of range all-wheel drive 0-62 mph in 3.5 seconds system output of 320 kW

Heat III 103 kWh battery 375 miles of range all-wheel drive 0-62 mph in 2.8 seconds system output of 400 kW (150 kW front and 250 kW rear motor)

The production of iNEXT/i6 will take place in Dingolfing, Germany.

The same article hints also at the future of the i3, which reportedly will be replaced in 2022 by "codenamed U15" based on the BMW X1. Two battery options are expected - 38 kWh and 76 kWh.