Nowadays, with running restrictions to cars in many cities, even mainstream manufacturers are willing to convert their classics into EVs. Jaguar, for example. But what if you could buy a classic that is already electric? Or build it yourself? This is what the Chesil Motor Company intends to offer with its new E Speedster. Or, should we say, what Westfield Sportscars wants you to have.

Westfield recently bought Chesil, announcing the purchase on July 26. The first product to be offered under new management is simply an electric kit car based on the Porsche 356.

The E Speedster was presented for the first time at the 2019 Silverstone Classic event and Chesil opted not to divulge too many technical specifications, but it plans to offer cars for press evaluation from September onwards.

The regular Speedster uses VW Beetle components and chassis and a glass-reinforced plastic body. The electric kit car, which will be available also as a turnkey, will probably have the same structure unless Chesil develops a new tubular frame for it, which is not very likely.

Would you consider buying a 356 that spends no time at gas stations? How big would its battery pack need to be? Would you require a more modern rear suspension? What about the motor?

Since the specs have not been revealed yet, Chesil may take your ideas into consideration. Especially keeping in mind that the kit car will also be exported. These units for the market abroad will be made at the Westfield Kingswinford location in the West Midlands instead of Chesil's in Dorset, according to Autocar.