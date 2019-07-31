Centrica to develop charging stations for Ford dealers and offer installations for Ford customers.
Ford is gearing up for electrification in Europe with a goal to offer an electrified option (mild hybrid, full hybrid, plug-in hybrid or full battery-electric) on every new passenger vehicle nameplate.
One of the first moves is to secure charging infrastructure partners - in the UK and in Ireland it will be Centrica, which will:
- provide charging installations and energy tariffs designed to provide Ford customers with an easy, one-stop charging solution
- develop an approved installation service for the Ford dealership network
"Under the planned partnership, Centrica will deliver a dedicated home charging installation service and electrified vehicle tariffs from British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy that will allow Ford customers to benefit from lower energy prices for overnight charging as the new range of Ford electrified vehicles are launched. Centrica will also make its installation service available to support Ford’s dealership networks across the U.K. and Ireland."
Andy Barratt, managing director, Ford of Britain said:
“Ford is committed to delivering one of the most comprehensive line-ups of electrified vehicles for our customers, powered through the Ford home charger Wall Boxes.
“With their scale, experience and access to the electric grid, our partnership with Centrica will enable us to offer a one-stop shop for our customers as they transition to an electrified vehicle, including exciting new vehicle options, wall box, installation service and electricity tariff.”
Sarwjit Sambhi, CEO of Centrica Consumer, said:
“We’re committed to helping our customers to make the transition to a lower carbon future and are proud to be supporting Ford with the launch of their new electric vehicle range.
“I believe we are uniquely positioned to help customers at home and in business to make the shift to electric vehicles, harnessing the power of our global network of over 13,000 technicians and engineers to deliver solutions that are simpler, faster and more affordable for consumers.”