The new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is already a true hit – almost the entire production run for the first model year is sold out. The good news is the automaker is prepared for such a strong demand after two massive investments of $290 million for technology upgrades and $439 million for a new paint shop at the Bowling Green, Kentucky, factory, where the new Corvette C8 will be assembled. At this point, customers can only order a single engine with up to 495 bhp with the Z51 package and one transmission option.

The powertrain isn’t anything surprising by today’s automotive industry standards but it’s a seriously efficient one, allowing the supercar to sprint to 60 mph in under three seconds. How’s that possible with BMW M850i levels of power? Last week, Engineering Explained’s Jason Fenske explained which are the most important factors for this impressive achievement in a comprehensive video. Now, two other videos from TheCorvetteMechanic (GM World Class Certified Technician Paul Koerner) provide even more details about the engine and gearbox.

'

As you can see, the C8’s 6.2-litre V8 is not the same old unit we know from the previous generation Corvette. There are several modifications to the design, including repositioning of some of the main components of the motor, for a new and more compact layout. As far as the transmission is concerned – and that’s where the acceleration magic basically happens, it’s a dual-clutch automatic with eight speeds and a relatively compact design. The video here talks about the components of the ‘box and explains the principles of operation of the twin-clutch transmissions.

Of course, this is a very quick and undetailed look at the new Corvette’s powertrain based on just two official images. Still, you can learn a thing or two.

Gallery: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray