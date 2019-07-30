The last time we got a new Vauxhall Insignia Sports Tourer was back in 2017. The estate wore Vauxhall’s svelte yet athletic styling well. But that was two years ago and Vauxhall, now under the ownership of PSA Group that owns Peugeot and Citroën, is looking ahead with a new Insignia Sports Tourer that will receive a minor refresh.

New spy photos show the estate testing at the famous Nürburgring. Like other members of the Insignia family, the new Insignia Sports Tourer will receive a new grille and a new headlight design while the front bumper gets new air intakes. There are similar changes at the rear. It’ll receive a new rear bumper design along with refreshed taillight graphics. These aren’t significant changes.

Our sources say there shouldn’t be any changes under the bonnet. In 2017, the new estate launched with a then-new 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged diesel making 210 bhp and 354 pound-feet of torque. The Insignia Sports Tourer also came with the 2.0-litre petrol option making 260 bhp and 295 lb-ft of torque. Larger red Brembo brakes are easily spotted in the spy photos, and those are expected on the new car. Inside, changes are also likely to the infotainment system and more. What those changes entail remain a mystery.

There is no timeline as to when we’ll see the new Vauxhall Insignia Sports Tourer. Considering the changes appear more like a refresh as opposed to an entirely new model, we could see the new wagon soon as the first auto show of the season is less than two months away. Or the company could venture on its own to unveil the wagon at a private event. Either way, expect to see the facelifted Vauxhall Insignia Sports Tourer soon.

