The European car market is entering a new chapter as SUV sales reportedly are reaching anticipated peak demand and the overall market is shrinking (in June by 7.9% to 1.49 million).

In such circumstances, electrification moves forward. All xEV (HEV, PHEV, BEV) expanded by 20% to about 108,800 and 7.5% market share.

JATO Dynamics' data reveals huge growth of all-electric car sales in Europe to 33,800 (up 104%), but also a worrying decrease of plug-in hybrids by 39% to 12,600.

BEVs: 33,800 (up 104% year-over-year)

PHEVs: 12,600 (down 39% year-over-year)

HEVs: 62,400 (up 17% year-over-year)

Total: 108,800 (up 20% year-over-year) at 7.5% market share

Europe is currently unable to fully utilise the retreat of diesel by switching to more electrified cars:

"In fact, the results of diesel and electric vehicles contrast heavily across Europe. In June 2019, diesel car registrations fell by 21% and made up 31% of the total market, while demand for electrified vehicles increased by 20%. However, the latter’s growth is still not strong enough to enable them to become a big player on the market, as they still account for just 7.5% of all registrations. “The drop seen in diesel car registrations continues to be higher than the growth posted by electrified cars. In order to see a real change in their market position, electrified vehicles need to attract more consumers, or else they won’t be able to capitalise on the demise of diesel,” explains Munoz."

Plug-in car sales in Europe - June 2019

Tesla shines with highest market share gain. In June, 14,106 Tesla registrations translated into growth of 250%!

Tesla Model 3 is the top-selling plug-in model (11,256), followed by Renault ZOE (4,795) and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (3,528).