Bentley is ready to enter the new era in the automotive industry. An era, where most, if not all, cars will be electrified or fully electric. The British company aims to launch a hybrid version of every model, the Continental GT, Flying Spur, and Mulsanne, joining the already available Bentayga Hybrid. But does the expansion mean new nameplates could join the portfolio? Not really, at least when it comes to sport utility vehicles.

A new report from CarSales shines more light on Bentley's future plans, at least in the short-term. Apparently, despite the Bentayga’s market success, it will remain the only SUV offering from the brand. No coupe-SUV, no entry-level crossover, no larger SUV - all contrary to older reports from 2018 and 2019.

“Is there an imminent, or very near, coupe? No,” confirmed Adrian Hallmark, president and CEO of Bentley Motors, speaking to the publication during the company’s 100th anniversary celebration at Crewe this month. “Are we looking at it right now? No. Could we imagine doing different twists on SUVs in the future? Yes.”

While this statement leaves the door half open for potential new additions to the SUV lineup, that’s obviously not happening in the near future. Instead, Bentley will improve the Bentayga through the luxury model’s lifecycle. “We’ll improve it through technology. We haven’t even scratched the surface of its potential.”

The Bentayga now accounts for almost 50 percent of Bentley’s sales and it’s already the best-selling nameplate in the century-old history of the company, Hallmark revealed. The Crewe-based manufacturer is back to profitability thanks to record sales of 10,000 units last year. “The cars we are just launching, the new Flying Spur and Continental GT Cabriolet, will add to that.”