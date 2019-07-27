Hide press release Show press release

MG SPARKS EXCITEMENT WITH ZS EV AT CARFEST

MG displaying two brand-new ZS EVs at CarFest North and South

Over 750 orders already taken in the first week since launch

ZS EV is the first truly affordable family friendly electric car

Customers looking to make the switch to EV can come and visit MG at both CarFest North (26 th – 28 th July) and CarFest South (23 rd – 25 th August)

– 28 July) and CarFest South (23 – 25 August) ZS EV is available from just £21,495 with a free home charger to the first 1,000 retail customers

London, 26th July 2019 – This weekend, MG Motor UK is flying the flag for zero-emissions transport as the brand celebrates its first appearance at CarFest North in Bolesworth, Cheshire from 26th – 28th July.

Ahead of its 1st September on-sale date, MG will be showcasing the brand-new ZS EV at the three-day festival and giving visitors the opportunity to see the UK’s first truly affordable family friendly electric car. Furthermore, visitors will have the chance to place their order for the in-demand ZS EV. The iconic British brand can be found opposite the Demo Zone, near Bridge Crossing 4.

As well as CarFest North, MG will also bring the ZS EV to CarFest South at Laverstoke Park Farm, Hampshire, from 23th – 25th August.

Since the official introduction of the ZS EV at the London Motor Show and the price announcement last week, the eagerly anticipated all-electric family SUV has already attracted a surge of interest from the media and customers alike. So far, MG has already taken over 750 orders for the ZS EV in the first week since its launch.

With the ZS EV, MG built on the resounding success and practicality of the petrol ZS to create the first truly affordable, family friendly electric car. A 44.5 kWh lithium-ion battery, combined WLTP-certified range of 163 miles and rapid charging capability mean that families can enjoy ultimate freedom with efficient, zero-emissions mobility. Furthermore, this battery electric SUV is the most high-tech MG to date and features the MG Pilot driver assistance a suite.

The sky really is the limit with the panoramic, sliding Sky Roof offering uninterrupted access to the sunshine above, creating a bright and airy cabin experience for the whole family. As with the rest of the MG product portfolio, ZS EV features a striking modern design and follows the brand’s commitment to offering the very best value for money products in the market.

Daniel Gregorious, Head of Sales & Marketing at MG, said: “We’re extremely excited to be attending CarFest with a pair of brand-new MG ZS EVs. We’ve already seen an excellent reaction from the public and, as a car designed to be the perfect partner for any family, we’re certain that festival-goers will be able to see what all the buzz is about for themselves.”

To come and see the exciting new all-electric ZS EV in the metal, book your tickets to CarFest North and South here: http://www.carfest.org/

The ZS EV will go on sale on 1st September and comes with MG’s famous 7 Year Warranty. The first 1,000 retail customers will be able to order the car from only £21,495 for the Excite trim or £23,495 for the range-topping Exclusive version. To reserve yours today, place your deposit at the MG stand at CarFest or online here: https://mg.co.uk/mg-zs-electric/