The new Porsche 911 Turbo is deep into its development, and there are fantastic chances to check out the model's current status in the spy video above and below. At this point, the company isn't hiding much about the more powerful model's design.

'

The line along the bonnet reveals where Porsche's engineers place the camouflage, and the concealment runs all the way down to the front splitter. It doesn't seem like the material is actually hiding that much, though. The layout for the fascia's inlets might look a little different, but don't expect the Turbo's face to look much different from this.

At the back, the exhaust layout is the most interesting styling element. Some of the test prototypes have a pair of large, oval-shaped pipes exiting the bumper. Others have two pairs of trapezoidal outlets – two on each side of the tail.

Our best guess is that one of these exhaust designs denotes the standard 911 Turbo, and the other is for the more potent Turbo S. It's not yet clear which design corresponds to which model, though. To give the Turbo S a more distinctive look, the four-outlet design might be the more-powerful vehicle.

Under the rear deck, the new 911 Turbo reportedly uses a tuned version of the previous generation's 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six engine. The new version allegedly makes 600 bhp in standard trim and 640 bhp in the Turbo S. An eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox likely sends the powerplant's output to an all-wheel-drive system.

The Porsche would likely unveil the new 911 Turbo before the end of the year, and the convertible version should arrive several months later.