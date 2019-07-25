Hide press release Show press release

Marking the iconic Mustang’s 55th anniversary, new special edition Ford Mustang55 5.0‑litre V8 for Europe delivers bespoke exterior styling and high-specification interior

Mustang 2.3-litre EcoBoost enhanced with Shelby-inspired exterior details and standard Active Valve Performance Exhaust. Bold new colours include Twister Orange, Grabber Lime

Ford Mustang BULLITT production to continue for a second year owing to popular demand for the 460 PS special edition model celebrating the legendary Warner Bros. film

Available in fastback and convertible body styles, Mustang was last year the world’s best-selling sports coupe for the fourth year in a row

COLOGNE, Germany, July 25, 2019 – Ford today announced the new Ford Mustang55 special edition model for customers in Europe, celebrating the 55th anniversary of the iconic sports car.

Based on the 450 PS Ford Mustang 5.0-litre V8, the new Mustang55 features unique exterior styling including distinctive bonnet and side-stripes, badging, and optional rear spoiler, alongside a high-specification interior.

In addition, the Ford Mustang 2.3-litre EcoBoost now delivers styling upgrades inspired by the legendary Mustang Shelby models, and features as standard Ford’s Active Valve Performance Exhaust that enables drivers to adjust the intensity of the Mustang’s exhaust note to suit their mood and the driving scenario.

New Mustang colours introduced across the range include Iconic Silver, Lucid Red, Twister Orange and Grabber Lime, and FordPass Connect on-board modem technology turns Mustang into a mobile WiFi hotspot with connectivity for up to 10 devices.

“Mustang is one of an exclusive group of vehicles to achieve more than half a century of continuous production, and customers’ appetites for the world’s best-selling sports car show no sign of waning,” said Roelant de Waard, vice president, Marketing Sales & Service, Ford of Europe. “Our new Mustang55 is the essence of Mustang, combining exciting performance, bold design, and comfort-enhancing technologies like our FordPass Connect on-board modem and B&O Sound System.”

Mustang earlier this year celebrated 55 years since its introduction on April 17, 1964, and in 2018 was the world’s best-selling sports coupe for the fourth consecutive year. The new Ford Mustang55 5.0-litre V8 and enhanced Ford Mustang 2.3-litre EcoBoost are available to order from August.

55-years and counting

The new Mustang55 special edition – available in fastback and convertible body styles – delivers a unique twist on the Ford Mustang’s sleek and athletic styling with black, dissolve-effect stripes for the low-profile bonnet and lower body sides, and a black painted roof for fastback models that complements the gloss-black 19-inch alloy wheels. Shadow Black Mustang55 models feature silver stripes, and convertibles models feature a black cloth roof.

The upper and lower front grilles are finished in two-tone gloss black and Pillar Black with the upper grille incorporating a Pillar Black pony badge. Pillar Black 5.0 front wing badges also feature an exclusive Colorado Red execution for the decimal point. An optional Pillar Black raised boot-lid spoiler completes the bespoke exterior look.

A high specification Mustang55 interior enhances the occupant experience with carbon fibre-effect dashboard inserts, and a leather-wrapped centre console and knee bolster with distinctive grey stitching that is replicated in the premium floor mats.

Mustang55 models equipped with Ford’s six-speed manual gearbox feature a unique moulded gear-shift knob, while 10-speed automatic models feature a unique alloy metal gear-shift knob. Seats and door trims boast a high-quality Alcantara finish.

Standard comfort and convenience technologies include heated and cooled front seats, Ford’s sophisticated SYNC 3 connectivity system now with DAB+ radio, a premium 12-speaker B&O Sound System, and FordPass Connect on-board modem for enhanced connectivity and functions including Remote Start* for automatic models, Remote Door Lock Unlock and Vehicle Locator.

In right-hand drive markets, aluminium dashboard inserts, leather-wrapped gear-shift knobs and Ebony, Ceramic or Russet leather seats feature.

Shelby-inspired style

Ford Mustang Shelby models including the Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT500 models have delivered enhanced performance and unique styling for Mustang customers for more than 50 years, and now also inspire enhancements for the Mustang 2.3-litre EcoBoost fastback and convertible models.

Door mirrors and a boot spoiler finished in Magnetic Grey, and unique dissolve-effect black bonnet stripes that hug the power bulge are among the charismatic additions, as is a Magnetic Grey California grille incorporating the classic tri-bar pony badge first seen on 1965 Mustang models. Machined-finish 19-inch alloy wheels further enhance the revised look.

Now standard for the 2.3-litre EcoBoost, Active Valve Performance Exhaust technology includes an innovative Good Neighbour Mode that can be programmed to automatically limit the exhaust’s noise output at pre-programmed times of the day to avoid disturbing neighbours. The system automatically adapts alongside electronic stability control, throttle response, automatic gear-shift patterns and steering settings according to the selected Drive Mode: Normal, Sport, Track, Snow/Wet, Drag Strip and customisable My Mode.

The world’s best-selling sports car

Ford will also continue to produce special edition Mustang BULLITT models for customers in Europe for a second year. Powered by a 5.0-litre V8 engine enhanced to deliver 460 PS and 529 Nm of torque, the Mustang Bullitt is offered with a choice of Shadow Black or classic Dark Highland Green exterior colours. Unique features include 19-inch Torq Thrust-style wheels; red Brembo™ brake callipers; a faux Bullitt fuel-filler cap; a bespoke black front grille; green stitching for the standard seats and optional Recaro® sports seats; and a white cue ball gearshift knob.

Mustang remained the world’s best-selling sports coupe for the fourth consecutive year in 2018, selling 113,066 cars, according to data from IHS Markit. Ford sold 5,500 Mustangs in Europe in the first half of 2019, an increase of more than 5 per cent compared with the same period last year.** More than 500,000 sixth-generation Mustangs have been sold worldwide since 2015, including more than 48,000 in Europe.