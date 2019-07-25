Hide press release Show press release

ALVIS ANNOUNCES EXTENDED RANGE OF ROAD-LEGAL PRE AND POST WAR CONTINUATION SERIES CARS

In its centenary year, British automotive manufacturer Alvis adds a new chapter to its legend with an extended range of Continuation Series cars

Two chassis and six body derivatives will be produced according to original Works drawings

Post war cars feature unused chassis and engine blocks stored since the original factory closed in 1968

All cars IVA-approved and road-legal with three year warranty

Order received for five cars from original Japanese distributor

Warwickshire-based car manufacturer The Alvis Car Company is extending its range of road-legal pre-and post-War continuation cars, using key components such as chassis that have been stored for over fifty years. Remaining firmly faithful to Alvis’ original spirit and design focus a century after it was founded, the Continuation Series has now been extended to include two chassis and six body options with post-war derivatives assembled using original chassis and engine blocks unused since production stopped in 1968. Powered by either a 3-litre or 4.3-litre Alvis-designed in-line six-cylinder engine, each has been developed from the original Works designs and, thanks to fuel injection and modern engine management electronics, meets legislation in a number of markets including Japan, where five of the new cars have now been ordered.

Unlike many continuation cars on sale, Alvis has worked closely with VOSA to ensure its range is fully IVA-approved and road-legal. Each model is carefully hand-built at its Kenilworth Works, the home of Red Triangle, Alvis’ service and restoration centre, that was created when the original Coventry factory closed in 1968. At the time, the factory’s stock of chassis, engine blocks and thousands of other components were brought to Red Triangle and have been carefully stored in their original crates ever since.

Each derivative takes between 4-5,000 hours to build and features period bodywork styles created by prestigious coachbuilders of the times: 3-litre Park Ward Drop Head, 3-litre Graber Super Coupe, 3-litre Graber Super Cabriolet, 4.3-litre Vanden Plas Tourer, 4.3-litre Bertelli Coupe and 4.3-litre Lancefield Concealed Hood.

The Alvis series also carry the distinction of being true continuation cars rather than a re-interpretation of something long gone. Alongside using original parts on the 3-litre cars, the 4.3-engined car chassis numbers follow on from the numbers allocated to the pre-war production run. “Our models are, literally, what Alvis would have created had it not halted production for over 50 years,” explains Alan Stote, owner of The Alvis Car Company. “The factory had planned to build 150 4.3-litre chassis in 1938. As the site suffered serious damage by bombing in 1940, only 73 chassis were completed so we will continue that series, with new chassis, built to the original drawings.”

All models are made to an individual specification with owners encouraged to visit the Works and review some of the 50,000 drawings, build sheets and history files for inspiration. “Blending history with modern technology is a delicate task, which the brand has undertaken sensitively. We are mindful of our original core values that ensured Alvis cars never suffered the fate of so many other British brands, which fall foul of quality standards and gained a bad reputation as a result. We offer a range of desirable options to make the car ideally suited for however you plan to use it,” adds Stote. “It can be a very practical and relaxing way to enjoy a classic driving experience, with added peace of mind thanks to a three year warranty.”

Specification

3 Litre models

Choice of Super Coupe, Cabriolet and Drop Head Coupe body styles, all-aluminium body over ash frame on an original steel chassis

2993cc six-cylinder engine with fuel injection and Alvis engine management

Five-speed transmission

Disc brakes all round

15” wheels

4.3 Litre models

Choice of Bertelli Sports Coupe, Lancefield Concealed Hood and Vanden Plas Tourer body styles

4387cc six-cylinder engine with fuel injection and Alvis engine management

Six-speed transmission

Disc brakes all round

19” wheels

Adding comfort to history, the Continuation Series offers a range of options including automatic transmission and power steering on the 3-litre models. Air conditioning, audio systems and servo-assisted brakes are optional across the range. Travelling in style is further enhanced by the choice of a three-piece matching Connolly leather Alvis luggage set.

Coinciding with the launch of its extended range, Alvis has signed an international partnership with large Japanese automotive name, Meiji Sangyo, appointing the Tokyo-based business as its exclusive dealer, covering the whole of Asia. In another link to Alvis’ history, Tokyo-based Meiji Sangyo was its main agent in the Far East in the 1950s. “It underlines the enduring appeal of our cars that Meiji Sangyo wanted to be our distributor in the Far East. Knowing how quality is appreciated in Japan, our agreement with Meiji Sangyo is a huge recognition of our values.”

About The Alvis Car Company

T.G. John began manufacturing Alvis cars in Coventry in 1920. Coachwork was supplied by Cross & Ellis and Carbodies.

In 1925 Alvis became the first car manufacturer in the world to design and race a front-wheel-drive model. A year later, the Alvis straight-eight FWD GP racing car lapped Brooklands at 121mph and in 1928 Alvis FWD models finished first and second in class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The company started producing and marketing FWD cars that year.

Another world-first was achieved in 1933, when Alvis designed the world’s first all-synchromesh gearbox and started working on the first British car with independent front-suspension.

After the World War 2, Alec Issigonis joined Alvis to design a prototype 3500cc V8 engine.

In 1968, the Alvis passenger car division was relocated to Kenilworth after 22,000 vehicles had been built; 50,000 works drawings, technical data sheets and correspondence files are stored there. Through wholly-owned Red Triangle, it continues to manufacture parts, service and restore Alvis cars for existing customers worldwide.

Synonymous with craftsmanship and innovation from the twenties until 1968, the Alvis name and fame continue thanks to The Alvis Car Company, which produces Alvis cars renowned for their outstanding quality and charismatic coachwork. It started developing the original Alvis-designed 3-litre and 4.3-litre units in 2010, focusing on meeting global emission regulations whilst remaining as faithful as possible to the Works drawings still held at the Kenilworth factory. The company manufactures its new range of bespoke limited-edition Continuation Series and in 2019 has nominated respected Japanese company Meiji Sangyo to be its distributor in the region.

