Drag races. We love them and we don’t care what’s racing what. Actually, the more diversified the contenders are, the funnier it is. That’s why we love drag races like this one, featuring vehicles from different segments, with different powertrain layouts, and different output numbers. Let’s see today’s rivals.

From left to right we have the new Kia ProCeed GT, Skoda Kodiaq RS, Ford Focus Estate, and Audi Q3. All these cars have four wheels and four doors, and that’s virtually everything they have in common. Two SUVs, one larger and one smaller, a traditional long-roof Focus, and a stylish shooting brake from South Korea form the drag race quartet in the video above.

But these cars are vastly different not only in terms of body styles, but also when it comes to their powertrain configurations. The Kia, for example, has a 1.6-litre turbo engine with 201 bhp, sent to the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. The Skoda is powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel, good for 236 bhp and mated to an all-wheel drive and a DCT.

Next is the Focus Estate with its new 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo engine with 182 bhp. In this configuration, it’s mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, sending power to the front wheels. Finally, the Q3 also has a 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor with 147 bhp and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and FWD.

While the Skoda has a clear advantage in terms of power, it’s also the heaviest and least aerodynamic. Neither of these cars has a particularly great exhaust sound but we find Kia’s note most appealing. Well, not that this matters when it’s time for drag racing, not at all, so let’s just watch the video and see which one is the fastest of these four cars. Which one is your favourite?