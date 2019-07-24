How does it look on the road?

The 2020 Chevy Corvette is here, and it seems like everyone is talking about it. Not less than 24 hours after Chevrolet pulled the covers off the new car did new spy photos emerge showing the mid-engined Corvette out testing without any camouflage – and why should it be covered? There’s no reason to hide the design of the car that’s public knowledge. Also, video taken at the splashy California reveal is out, giving us an up-close look at the car, poking into nearly every nook and cranny.

Catch up on all the Corvette C8 news:

corvette stingray zr1 new rendering 2020 Corvette Stingray already gets ZR1 treatment in new rendering
2020 chevy corvette speed unknown 2020 Chevrolet Corvette top speed remains a mystery, even to Chevy
chevrolet corvette c8 hybrid rumour Chevrolet Corvette C8 hybrid and plug-in rumours already swirling
corvette brand sedan suv cadillac Corvette may become a brand with saloon, SUV, and Cadillac copy: rumour

Neither video is of the highest quality; however, it’s the audio on the video above that’s fascinating. You can hear people candidly discussing the new Corvette. The video starts at the rear before diving into the engine bay, which shows there’s a lot of room around the 6.2-litre LT2 V8. It’s difficult, at times, to hear the discussions over the music and background noise, but the video does provide a detailed look at the car. One of the last things you hear before the end of the video is someone asking where the cupholders are located. Priorities.

The second video below shows a Corvette C8 cruising in traffic. While it’s never safe to be driving a vehicle and recording a video simultaneously, there’s little doubt the driver was very excited to see a new Corvette out on the road. He praised its looks, too. Sadly, the video doesn’t offer much more than the car itself. It looks good on the road, which allows for a better assessment of the car’s design.

'

The reveal of the Chevy Corvette C8 has caused quite a ruckus. The performance is top-notch while its price tag appears to defy even the simplest of economic principals – it’ll start under $60,000 (approx. £48,000 at the current exchange rate). While excitement is high now, the real test of the car’s performance and features will come once customers can get behind the wheel.

Gallery: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray
82 Photos
2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Interior 2020 Corvette Stingray Leaked Photos 2020 Chevrolet Corvette 2020 Chevrolet Corvette 2020 Chevrolet Corvette 2020-chevrolet-corvette

Chevrolet Corvette

Chevrolet Corvette
Explore

More photos

Chevrolet Corvette C8 Spy Shots No Camouflage
Chevrolet Corvette C8 Spy Shots No Camouflage
2020 Chevy Corvette C8.R teasers
2020 Chevy Corvette C8.R teasers
2020 Chevy Corvette Convertible pre-production
2020 Chevy Corvette Convertible pre-production
C8 Chevrolet Corvette spy screenshots
C8 Chevrolet Corvette spy screenshots
Mid-Engined Corvette rear fan renderings
Mid-Engined Corvette rear fan renderings
Corvette Stingray 60th Anniversary Concept
Corvette Stingray 60th Anniversary Concept