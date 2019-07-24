The 2020 Chevy Corvette is here, and it seems like everyone is talking about it. Not less than 24 hours after Chevrolet pulled the covers off the new car did new spy photos emerge showing the mid-engined Corvette out testing without any camouflage – and why should it be covered? There’s no reason to hide the design of the car that’s public knowledge. Also, video taken at the splashy California reveal is out, giving us an up-close look at the car, poking into nearly every nook and cranny.

Neither video is of the highest quality; however, it’s the audio on the video above that’s fascinating. You can hear people candidly discussing the new Corvette. The video starts at the rear before diving into the engine bay, which shows there’s a lot of room around the 6.2-litre LT2 V8. It’s difficult, at times, to hear the discussions over the music and background noise, but the video does provide a detailed look at the car. One of the last things you hear before the end of the video is someone asking where the cupholders are located. Priorities.

The second video below shows a Corvette C8 cruising in traffic. While it’s never safe to be driving a vehicle and recording a video simultaneously, there’s little doubt the driver was very excited to see a new Corvette out on the road. He praised its looks, too. Sadly, the video doesn’t offer much more than the car itself. It looks good on the road, which allows for a better assessment of the car’s design.

The reveal of the Chevy Corvette C8 has caused quite a ruckus. The performance is top-notch while its price tag appears to defy even the simplest of economic principals – it’ll start under $60,000 (approx. £48,000 at the current exchange rate). While excitement is high now, the real test of the car’s performance and features will come once customers can get behind the wheel.