We blame the Mercedes-AMG G63 6x6 for this. That’s not to say the extraordinary factory-built off-roader started the 6x6 trend, but it certainly gave tough truck enthusiasts an extra push to build six-wheelers out of just about everything. The latest mega-monster is this highly bespoke 2017 Land Rover Defender – a machine already well-suited for tackling the road less travelled. Built as a pickup truck by Chelsea Truck Company, this Flying Huntsman 6x6 is actually for sale and can be yours for the modest price of £279,999, which is about as modest as, well, this truck.

Of course, that sale price doesn’t just buy you a Land Rover Defender with an extra axle at the back. This is an insane build from top to bottom, starting with the fully-functional extra axle that ensures all six wheels can grip the earth if so needed. Turning them is a 6.2-litre GM-sourced V8 developing 430 bhp, with power routed through a six-speed automatic transmission. Upgraded skid plates protect the underpinnings, and extended wheel arches offer a bit more clearance for the off-road tyres.

Driver and passenger will hear the V8 burble through an upgraded exhaust, all while sitting in a greenhouse decked out with leather literally from top to bottom. That includes the dash, headliner, grab handles, and obviously the seats, the latter of which are also heated in front. Tubular side steps help passengers climb aboard, and in the event things go horribly wrong, a Defender roll cage and a three-inch steel roll bar on the outside should help minimise the risk of injury. It may not help the plethora of other luxury upgrades both inside and out, however, which range from Diamond LED lights front and rear to snazzy aluminium foot pedals inside.

Kahn Design and Chelsea Truck Company certainly pull out the stops on builds like this. More photos of this very expensive off-roader are available at the source link below.