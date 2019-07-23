When it comes to new products, Jaguar has a bright future up ahead considering it will refresh nearly its entire lineup from top to bottom. It’s a known fact by now the next-generation XJ will get a pure EV version, and some folks had the privilege of being the first outside of JLR to check out the zero-emissions flagship.

Indeed, jurors of the World Car Award were invited by Jaguar at its Coventry design studios to get up close and personal with some of the automaker’s future products. Probably the most interesting of them all was the all-new XJ bound to replace the previous generation that went out of production on July 5. The car won’t be revealed anytime soon, so it goes without saying there are no official images of the car at the moment of writing.

Another sizeable vehicle shown behind closed doors was the J-Pace. The big SUV has been long-rumoured, and now we have more proof that it’s in the works to slot above the F-Pace in Jaguar’s SUV lineup. Details about the J-Pace are scarce at the moment, but it’s expected to ride on the same new aluminium-intensive MLA platform as the next-gen Range Rover. The hardware has been developed with electrification in mind, so there’s likely going to be at least one hybrid derivative.

In other news, WCOTY jurors also got to check out the replacements for the XE saloon and the F-Type sports car, the latter of which we’ve spotted undergoing testing several times. Interestingly, Jaguar also briefly talked about the possibility of adding a couple of models at the bottom of the lineup, such as A-Pace and B-Pace, but it’s too soon to say whether these will materialise.

Starting from next year, every single Jaguar available is going to offer an electrified powertrain as the company mentions it will primarily focus on partially electrified and full EVs in the next decade.