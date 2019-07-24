GEM Motoring Assist is calling for local authorities to sort out foliage that is obscuring road signs and growing onto roads.

The breakdown and road safety organisation says that signs obscured by overgrown plants are not only misleading, but dangerous too.

It is GEM encouraging drivers to report obscured road signs to the appropriate local authorities, and to 'remember that a limit of 30 mph usually applies to all traffic on all roads with street lighting, unless there are signs to say otherwise'.

"Road signs provide vital orders and information for drivers, who choose their speeds and actions based on what the signs tell them," said GEM road safety officer Neil Worth. "If they can’t see the signs, then their ability to make safe decisions is compromised, especially if they’re on unfamiliar roads."

"In the interests of road safety, we are calling on local authorities to organise some far-reaching cutbacks of trees, bushes and branches, so that speed limit and other signs are made as clear as possible to everyone using their roads."