Primary Features

1. “Basic Model”: To support more event attendance, provide “last one mile” transportation

・A low-speed, short-distance battery electric vehicle (BEV) suitable for the transportation of visitors and staff within large event/venue grounds

・Used by all types of attendees to the Games, including staff and athletes, as well as others, such as visitors including the elderly, people with impairments, pregnant women, and families with small children

・The APM will feature three-row seating. In the first row will be the driver’s seat, the second row provides seating for three, and the third row will offer seating for two, allowing total seating for six people, five passengers and one driver. When used for passengers in wheelchairs, the configuration can be modified by folding the seats to allow the wheelchair rider in the second row.

・With safety in mind, the position of the driver’s seat has been elevated and centrally located in order to allow the driver to see passengers and support their individual needs as they enter/exit the vehicle

・Passenger seats are accessible from both sides of the vehicle, and the overall design considers varying customers’ needs, with safety bars on both sides to help passengers while entering and exiting the vehicle, and fitted with wheelchair anchor plates and ramps to enable the optimal access and transportation of wheelchair passengers.

2. “Relief” Specifications: Providing relief activities during the Games

・While using the basic model as the foundation, half of the second and third row space has been preserved for a stretcher. In addition, to help convey people needing relief in a stable, safe way, a stretcher that can be attached/secured in the vehicle will also be equipped

・The vehicle has also been designed with space to allow two relief staff workers to sit immediately adjacent to the stretcher