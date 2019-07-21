Audi revealed that the production version of the e-tron GT concept will be manufactured at the Böllinger Höfe plant in Germany, together with the Audi R8.

Start of production is planned for late 2020 as the company is currently upgrading the site and adding around 10,000 m² of additional space to handle the all-electric model.

While the R8 is heavily hand-made, the e-tron GT concept will be produced mostly separately using a highly automated production line, which also proves the intention for much higher volume.

Since the Audi e-tron GT shares a lot with the Porsche Taycan, it could be a much better value proposition for a similar level of performance.

Audi e-tron GT concept:

more than 90 kWh battery

over 248.5 miles of range (WLTP)

dual motor (PMSM) all-wheel drive with torque vectoring

system output: 590 bhp

0-62 mph in about 3.5 seconds

0-124 mph in over 12 seconds

top speed of 149 mph

800 V battery system voltage

fast charging: 0-80% in 20-minutes

wireless charging at 11 kW (on-board charger is at least 11 kW)

450 litres of luggage capacity plus extra 100 litres under the bonnet

4.96-metre length, 1.96-metre width and 1.38-metre height

Source: Audi (German), evspecifications.com