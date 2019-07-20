The Spaniard is currently free of racing commitments, with his failed Indianapolis 500 assault with McLaren and tenure with Toyota in the FIA World Endurance Championship having now finished.

Amid uncertainty about the future of Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari, recent speculation has linked Alonso with a potential return there next year – and sources have suggested the Spaniard's representatives have been sounding out teams to check on their 2020 plans.

But amid ongoing speculation about his future, Alonso has moved to dismiss the idea that he is now waiting for the F1 driver market to sort itself out so he can make his next move.

"In recent years, what F1 can offer me on a personal level is not attractive enough,” he said during the launch of the eSports ‘Liberbank Challenge’, which he is helping support.

“It was an exceptional stage for me, but today I do not find in F1 the challenges I can get outside it.”

The two-time F1 champion said he had already decided what his next move in motor racing would be, but added it was too early to reveal details.

"I have a clear idea of what I am going to do,” he said. “I do not leave doors open and I am not waiting or looking for anyone to call me.

"I always chose where and when I wanted to race, because I move based on what makes me happy. What I do in the future is in my head and it will be known in due time.”

Alonso also downplayed an assault on the Dakar Rally, despite earning praise from past champion Giniel de Villiers during a recent test in a Toyota Hilux.

"It's an attractive event, the most important, but also opposite to my qualities or way of driving,” he said of the Dakar. “I've never competed on gravel and attempting the toughest rally in the world suddenly would be something extreme."

Additional reporting by Sergio Lillo