All of the items from the option packs can be added individually, too.

Mazda is introducing more personalisation options for its hugely popular MX-5 sports car.

Over the last 30 years there have been 134,000 MX-5s sold in the UK, and there has also been 52 special edition version of the car on the market as well. Now you can be even more original with a new range of dealer fitted accessories, which fit any current generation MX-5.

Mazda MX-5 Cup and Design packs

The sporty £1,995 Cup pack adds an Eibach suspension lowering kit, which lowers the car by 25 mm and gives it a sportier stance on the road without sacrificing the MX-5’s delicate balance of engaging handling and supple ride quality; a Bastuck stainless steel exhaust system, which replaces the standard exhaust from the catalytic converter back and adds a deeper, bassier rasp on the overrun when lifting from the throttle, plus a sportier note as you pick up the throttle at low revs; and finally 17-inch black BBS wheels.

The £4,675 Design Pack includes all of the enhancements from the Cup pack, but also adds exterior and interior styling enhancements.

The new exterior aero kit’includes black front, side and back skirts and subtle boot lid spoiler, and on the inside there's Alcantara trim for the gear lever gaiter, handbrake, dashboard and door panels.

If you like certain elements from the packs, but don't want to splash out on the full packages, each item can be specified individually instead.

