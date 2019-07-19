MG, by the way of introducing the MG ZS EV model in the UK, released a very detailed and informative video about battery pack production.

ZS EV's 44.5 kWh is produced in China by SAIC Motor and CATL joint venture at an automated manufacturing plant with capacity of up to around 300,000 packs annually (but of course not only for the MG brand, but in general for SAIC cars).

In our opinion, showing such a video is a bright marketing step as many potential customers would like to be confident that Chinese EVs are produced to the highest industry standards by tier 1 suppliers.

Video Description via MG on YouTube: MG Electric Car Batteries – How Are They Built? One of the essential elements in any electric vehicle is the battery. In this video, learn how we create the high-tech electric car batteries for our MG ZS EV models. Take a tour through our manufacturing plant and discover how each electric car battery is made. This behind the scenes look drops the curtain on the entire process including the components used to create each electric car battery along with what type of machines are used in the manufacturing process. This eye-opening video allows you to walk through the doors of the industry-leading SAIC Motor Battery Plant and discover how the future of motoring is being created today. Each electric vehicle battery built is ready to go inside one of our brand-new MG ZS EV models. This new car from MG is not only electric and family-friendly but also boats space and practicality. Each electric car battery can be recharged from 0-80% in 43 minutes meaning you never have to plan too far ahead for a journey.

