To mark the 50th anniversary of the Golf's market launch and the return of the Golf GTI in the form of the facelift 8 to Brazil, VW is exhibiting four examples of the cult compact in its classic car collection.

For the time being, only invited guests (such as journalists or members of clubs dedicated to the brand) can view the collection up close at the plant in Via Anchieta. The good news is that from next year, the VW garage will be open three or four days a month for visits by organised groups.

Gallery: Volkswagen incorporates Golf MK4.5 into its collection

11 Photos Volkswagen

Golf GTI Mk4.5

Let's start with the car, which looks very unusual to our European eyes. It is a Golf GTI Mk4.5 and the crooked number is the result of the facelift carried out in Brazil in 2008 to extend the life of the Golf IV until 2013. In Germany, the four-seater was only available from 1997 to 2003.

For many, it is the most beautiful Golf to date. And VW itself is even said to have modelled the design for the upcoming Golf 9 on it, alias ID.Golf. In 2007, Volkswagen Brazil presented a comprehensive redesign of the fourth generation of the Golf. The front end was modelled on the then current Polo, while the rear end was inspired by the Golf V.

Volkswagen

This hybrid Golf was exported to most Latin American countries and was also sold in Canada, where the Mk4.5 (City Golf) model was offered together with the Mk5 model (named Rabbit).

The example on display dates back to 2008 (the GTI Mk4.5 was only produced until 2009). Over the course of six months, the car was restored in Magic Black. This included dismantling and cleaning the engine and gearbox, changing the oil and filters, replacing suspension components, painting parts of the bodywork and refreshing the seats and interior plastics.

Volkswagen

The GTI Mk4.5 is powered by a 193 PS EA113 1.8-litre turbo engine and accelerates from zero to 62 mph in 7.5 seconds. It could be equipped with a manual or Tiptronic automatic transmission, each with five gears.

The standard equipment was very extensive by the standards of the time. It included an on-board computer, a rear parking sensor, headlights with "Cool Blue" lighting, rear-view mirrors with integrated indicators and satellite positioning. The example on display was part of Volkswagen's product development fleet and has just over 20,000 kilometres (12,427 miles) on the clock.

Golf IV Competition GTI (1999)

Motor1

Another example that escaped being scrapped by the factory and now shines in the VW garage is the Competition GTI, which was created in 1999 as an "unscheduled project" for the product development team. Inspired by European racing, it has a silver paint finish with wide blue stripes and bears the number 17 - a tribute to Station 17 at the plant where the team responsible for developing the car worked.

Its 16-inch wheels, which were imported from Volkswagen Motorsport, are fitted with slick tyres. The safety cage complies with FIA standards and was manufactured in the factory's Prototype Engineering department. There is also a bucket seat, a competition harness and a fire extinguishing system.

The development and assembly of the vehicle took around six months. Significant changes were made to the suspension, which was lowered and the front camber was adjusted to -4°15' compared to the original -0°33'. The engine and gearbox combination was taken from the standard GTI and was not changed.

Golf IV GTI VR6 (2002)

This is how every small series should be... Instead of painted stripes and other tasteless embellishments, the 99 numbered examples of this Golf GTI simply had a VR6 2.8 engine! Produced in São José dos Pinhais, the car was only supplied with a two-door body. In Germany, a 2.8 V6 (the name despite the VR6) with 204 PS was available between 1999 and 2003.

The appearance of the special Brazil GTI was discreet and elegant, but included a spoiler, side skirts and headlight masks. In addition, the tyres were 225/45 R17 and the suspension was two cm lower than that of the conventional GTI. In the interior, the stitching on the seats, steering wheel and carpets was red, there was a number plate for each model and the gear lever was shaped like a golf ball.

With its 200 PS (20 PS more than the GTI 1.8 turbo) and the six-speed manual gearbox from the Audi S3, the GTI VR6 was not even that much faster ... It managed the sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 7.7 seconds, while its four-cylinder "brother" needed 7.8 seconds. The two were also practically on par when it came to top speed, at 134 mph.

I remember driving one of these Golfs at launch and it seemed more top-heavy than the GTI 1.8 turbo, which overloaded the poor brake discs (which are the same in both configurations).

But the six cylinders, the 200 PS and the fact that it was such a limited series held a great fascination for the affluent of the time. The Golf GTI VR6, which was on the Volkswagen stand at a Brazilian motor show in 2002, was immediately ordered in 67 (out of 99) units. And it was 50 per cent more expensive than a normal GTI...

The example in the VW garage is 000/099 and was originally used as a demonstration car for the press department.

Speaking of the Golf: the model was introduced slowly in Brazil so as not to compete with the Gol. It was not until 1994 that the Golf (Generation III) was launched on the market, initially imported from Mexico and Germany. In 1999, the Golf IV was produced here. And this continued until it was given the "4.5" generation mentioned at the beginning. From there, it went straight on to the Golf VII, which was imported and produced in Paraná from 2015.