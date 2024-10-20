Renault has done it again. It has taken an iconic model from the past and brought it up to date by reinterpreting its styling and equipping it with an all-electric powertrain. This was already the case with the R5, it is now the case with the R4 (and it will be the case again with the Twingo).

The Renault 4, true to the concept that made it famous in the second half of the last century (more than 8 million were produced between 1962 and 1991), presents itself as a versatile and practical car. It does so with the dimensions of an urban SUV and the shape of a crossover. On paper, it looks like a winning recipe. But let's get into the details.

Renault 4: platform and dimensions

The Renault 4 is built on the same platform as the Renault 5. This is the AmpR Small, built by the Group's Ampère division, which is responsible for zero-emission mobility. As we know, the platform is derived from the Clio's 'combustion' platform and occupies the front, while from front to rear it has been modified to become 'electric'.

Renault Renault 4 E-Tech 2024: 4.14 metres long, 2.62 metres wheelbase

In this case, it has been 'stretched' to better meet the needs of the new vehicle, whose wheelbase has been increased to 2.62 metres and length to 4.14 metres. Compared with the R5, the increases are +8 and +22 centimetres respectively.

The electric R4 sits between the R5 and the electric Scenic, the former being, to all intents and purposes, a hatchback and the latter the brand's compact SUV. Interestingly, the latter has a ground clearance of 14.5 cm, while the R4 has 18.1 cm, a clear sign that, like its predecessor, it wants to establish itself as a practical car that can also be used in the countryside and on uneven terrain.

Renault 4: space on board

The generous wheelbase and regular body shapes make Renault's new electric car particularly welcoming, especially in relation to its exterior dimensions. The very wide front seats provide maximum comfort for the occupants, while the rear bench, with its very regular shape, allows three adults to find space without too many sacrifices. The absence of a central tunnel through the floor gives a little more freedom to those sitting in the middle.

Renault When the seats are folded down, there is a step on the load floor. But this step is very low: 60 cm from the ground.

The Renault 4 has a very spacious boot for its class. It is 420 litres, with a further 35 litres in the double floor. The second row of seats (split 40/60) can be reclined, further increasing load capacity.

Renault 4 : Software

One of the most distinctive features of the Renault 4, at least as far as the cabin is concerned, is the panel that houses the two front screens. It's reminiscent of other Renault cars, although here the central screen is also in a horizontal position.

As is always the case in modern cars with this layout, the screen behind the steering wheel is mainly dedicated to instrumentation, while the one above the centre console with touchscreen technology controls the infotainment system. Easy Link is the name of the software used, and it is compatible with over-the-air updates, which however for the time being only affect digital and entertainment services, not the powertrain.

Renault Two screens to control everything

Renault 4: battery and range

Initially, the R4 will be marketed with two battery sizes: 40 or 52 kWh. These are traditional NMC (nickel, manganese, cobalt) batteries, distinguished by the number of modules in the outer casing.

In the first case, the car will be equipped with an electric motor producing 122 PS and 225 Nm, but in the second, power is increased to 150 PS and torque to 245 Nm. In both cases, traction remains exclusively front-wheel drive. The version with the smaller battery will have a range of around 186 miles, while the other claims a range of 250 miles on a full tank of electrons.

Renault 4: Charging

The new Renault 4, like the R5, is fitted as standard with an 11 kW on-board charger. In alternating current this is the maximum value it can accept to recharge the battery.

In direct current, on the other hand, the French crossover achieves 80 kW for the 40 kWh battery and 100 kW for the 52 kWh battery. According to the company, it takes around 30 minutes to go from 15% to 80%.

Renault With this look, it will be instantly recognisable.

In both cases the car is equipped with a bi-directional recharging system so it can both give energy and receive it to power an external electronic device. Speaking of recharging, it's worth noting that the R4 is the first car from the brand to be equipped with a single pedal, which optimises regenerative braking and allows the car to come to a complete stop without needing to press the brake pedal.

Renault 4: price

When it comes to pricing, there's a big question mark at the moment. The car is bigger than the R5 and follows its content in terms of mechanics and technology. We can therefore expect a slightly more demanding price list. However, the car's all-rounder soul has led some to speculate that it could have particularly spartan entry-level versions costing less than €25,000 (approx. £21,000).

For the time being, the company remains tight-lipped. All we can do now is wait a few weeks for further details.