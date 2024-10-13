Ford has developed a taste for using familiar names from the past to present models that have little to do with the original namesakes. It happened with the Mustang Mach-E, with the Puma and, in more recent times, also with the Capri.

The Ford Explorer is no exception. Until recently, this name referred to an XXL SUV (also in powertrain) with dimensions, features and technical characteristics designed for the American market. Now, however, this name refers to a smaller electric SUV designed for Europe and also produced in Europe.

Ford Explorer: platform and dimensions

The Ford Explorer is based on Volkswagen's MEB platform. It is the first of two cars to use the German platform (the other being the Capri) and is on the market as a mid-size SUV available in both rear and all-wheel drive versions.

InsideEVs Ford Explorer: the platform is Volkswagen's MEB platform

In terms of dimensions, the car measures 4.47 metres in length (the Explorer it replaces is over 5 metres) by 1.63 metres in height and 1.87 metres in width, and has a wheelbase of 2.77 metres, identical to the Volkswagen ID.4 from which it is derived in a sense.

Length : 4.47 metres

: 4.47 metres Width : 1.87 metres

: 1.87 metres Height : 1.63 metres

: 1.63 metres Wheelbase : 2.77 metres

: 2.77 metres Weight: 2,090 kg

Ford Explorer: space on board

The exclusively electric nature of the MEB platform allowed Volkswagen engineers, during the design phase, to create a floorpan that optimised the layout of the various mechanical components and maximised space.

This approach also benefits the Ford Explorer, which uses a flat floor and a generous wheelbase to accommodate occupants in an environment where centimetres are not lacking, especially in relation to overall length.

The Blue Oval's electric SUV also has a large and regularly shaped load compartment. It has a capacity of 530 litres, which becomes 1,460 when the second row seats are folded down.

Luggage compartment : 530 litres

: 530 litres Frunk: n.a.

Ford Explorer: software

On the Ford Explorer, as on the Ford Capri, there is Sync Move software, the latest evolution of the digital ecosystem that the Blue Oval introduced with the Mustang Mach-E.

The system is equipped with an advanced voice assistant but ican also be controlled via a touchscreen in the centre of the dashboard that has a 15-inch diagonal.

Compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standards, it allows mirroring of one's smartphone wirelessly. The system is also compatible with over-the-air updates. Ford, however, at least for the time being, is only releasing additional services and functions on the infotelematics side.

Ford Explorer: battery and range

Speaking of the range, as mentioned, the Ford Explorer is available with three different powertrain schemes. Starting with the basic model, with rear-wheel drive and a 170 PS electric motor, we move on to the intermediate version, still with only one electric motor but with a power output of 286 PS, and we arrive at the top of the range, with two electric motors arranged one per axle, four-wheel drive and a total output of 340 PS.

The Ford Explorer is produced in Germany, at the Cologne plant

Three battery sizes are also available: 52, 77 and 79 kWh, with ranges from 331 to 374 miles.

Version Battery Power Ford Explorer RWD 52 kWh 170 PS Ford Explorer RWD 77 kWh 286 PS Ford Explorer AWD 79 kWh 340 PS

Ford Explorer: recharging

An 11 kWh on-board charger is standard on all Ford's electric SUV range, allowing the car to be recharged in alternating current, even via a normal household socket.

However, the maximum values that can be reached in direct current vary depending on the battery used. With the 52 and 77 kWh ones, attached to a fast charge pillar, the Ford Explorer can reach a speed of 135 kWh. With the 79 kWh battery, defined as extended range, peaks of 185 kW can be reached.

In DC, with the 52 or 77 kWh batteries one goes from 10% to 80% SoC (State of Charge) in about 28 minutes. With the 79 kWh battery, 26 minutes are sufficient.

Version DC charging 10%-80% Ford Explorer 52 kWh 135 kWh n.a. Ford Explorer 77 kWh 135 kWh 28 minutes Ford Explorer 79 kWh 185 kWh 26 minutes

Ford Explorer: prices

The Ford Explorer is available in two trim levels: 'base' and Premium. Both are offered with all battery and powertrain variants in select European markets. However, the following figures are taken from the Italian market. So if you choose the smaller, 52 kWh battery, prices are €41,500 for the entry-level version and €44,500 for the Premium.

If, on the other hand, you opt for the 77 kWh version, you have to budget €49,000 for the former and €52,000 for the latter. Finally, if you opt for the extended-range battery that powers two electric motors and provides all-wheel drive, the prices are €52,500 for the 'basic' and €55,500 for the Premium.

In the UK the Ford Explorer is available in two trim levels: Select and Premium. At the moment both are offered with only the 77 kWh battery and 286 PS. The Select trim starts at £45,875 and £49,975 for the Premium.