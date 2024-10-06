Skoda doubles its electric offering and places the Elroq alongside the larger Enyaq. It is a completely zero-emission SUV that markets itself as a kind of younger sibling of the Enyaq, being part of the lower segment.

The car inaugurates the new stylistic course of the House of the Winged Arrow and adopts the design language defined as Modern Solid which evolves concepts dear to the brand: practicality, solidity, concreteness. The Elroq has the dual advantage of still maintaining close ties with the brand's other models (the fact that it is a Skoda is immediately apparent), but also by proposing elements of originality, especially at the front, where the aesthetic solutions also improve aerodynamics, with a Cd of 0.26. Let's get to know it better.

Skoda Elroq: platform and dimensions

The Skoda Elroq is based on the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform. It could not exist otherwise since that is the basis for most of the electric vehicles produced by the Wolfsburg giant's brands.

Skoda Skoda Elroq: new front end improves Cx to 0.26

The car is 4.49 metres long, 1.88 metres wide and 1.62 metres high. It has a wheelbase of 2.76 metres. The car, which has short overhangs and a generous wheelbase to maximise on-board space, will be available with a range that includes rear- or all-wheel drive versions and also different battery sizes. The starting weight is 1,949 kg.

Length : 4.99 m

: 4.99 m Width : 1.88 m

: 1.88 m Height : 2.62 m

: 2.62 m Wheelbase : 2.76 m

: 2.76 m Weight: 1,949 kg

Skoda Elroq: Space on board

Skoda has always been synonymous with great roominess. Both because of the extra centimetres its cars usually offer compared to the segment averages, and because of its rational management of available space. The Elroq combines the best of both worlds: the well-known ability of Skoda's designers to create spacious cockpits with the electric (and only electric) nature of the platform, which allows for the optimisation of the overall dimensions.

Skoda There is also plenty of space in the back for occupants

Aside from five comfortable seats and a boot with a minimum capacity of 470 litres, which becomes 1,580 when the rear seats are folded down, the Elroq offers a number of clever choices, such as the now famous umbrella inside the door (Rolls-Royce style), the ice scraper in the fuel filler cap... pardon me, the charging socket, the load floor that can be fixed at different heights, the storage net for the charging cable and so on.

Luggage compartment : 470-1,580 litres

: 470-1,580 litres Frunk: n.d.

Skoda Elroq: software

Small but not technologically advanced, the Skoda Elroq features the latest version of the German group's software. On the infotainment front it adopts a system that can be upgraded over time with an over-the-air release managed by a 13-inch central touchscreen, which is standard across the range and uses a series of physical buttons and customisable shortcuts to make menu navigation more intuitive.

Skoda

On the ADAS front, however, the Czech manufacturer's electric SUV has a cloud connection that allows driver assistance devices to work in a coordinated and even predictive manner. The car is aware of the road surface conditions and the type of route being taken and adjusts the pace based on these parameters for a more comfortable, smooth and efficient drive. Among the goodies is the ability to memorise the last 50 metres to five different car parks, which it is then able to reach independently, even with the driver out of the car.

Skoda Elroq: battery and autonomy

Four versions are debuting. They are identified by the initials 50, 60, 85 and 85x. The Elroq 50, the real attack model, has a 52 kWh battery, rear-wheel drive and 170 PS. The Elroq 60 has the same battery and drive scheme, but a more powerful engine, which comes in at 204 PS.

Skoda

At the top of the range are the Elroq 85 and Elroq 85x. They both have larger 77 kWh batteries, but differ in traction and power. The former remains a 'rear-only' adopting the group's new 282 PS electric motor, while the latter has two motors, arranged one per axle, four-wheel drive and a system output of 299 PS. Depending on the model, the range varies from 230 miles for the '50' to 360 miles for the '85'.

Skoda Elroq: recharging

The Skoda Elroq, like the Volkswagen Group's other electric cars based on the MEB platform, can be recharged either with alternating current or direct current. In the first case, all versions in the range use an 11 kW on-board charger: this is the maximum power accepted in AC by the car.

Skoda

In the second case, however, charging power varies depending on the battery used. Skoda Elroqs with a smaller, 52 kWh net storage battery reach peaks of 145 kW in DC; Elroqs with a larger, 77 kWh net storage battery reach 175 kW. In both cases, when connected to fast charge columns, it takes around 25-28 minutes to go from 10 per cent to 80 per cent.

Skoda Elroq: prices

At the moment, in the UK, the Skoda Elroq can only be ordered in 50 or 85 versions, but not the 85x. Both are offered in a single trim, to which various optional extras can be added. The Skoda Elroq 50 has a starting price of £31,500, while the Skoda Elroq 85 has a starting price of £38,650.