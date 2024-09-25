What are the most important parameters for an electric car? In addition to general criteria such as body shape, number of seats, boot space, towing capacity and price, these are probably primarily range, consumption and charging speed. We already have overviews of the electric cars with the longest range and the most economical models, but here is a list of the electric cars that charge the fastest.

There are various ways of assessing the charging speed (with direct current, as charging is always much slower with alternating current). The maximum charging power is unsuitable, because what use is 300 kW if it is only held for a short time? Charging usually takes place from 10 to 80 per cent. Most manufacturers specify a time period for this.

However, some brands only give a value for 0 to 80 or 20 to 80 per cent. In addition, it usually takes longer to charge a large 100 kWh battery than a 30 kWh battery. We therefore convert the manufacturer's value for the charging time to a charging speed in kilowatt hours per minute. Example: If a 100 kWh battery is charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes, this corresponds to 70 kWh in 30 minutes or 2.3 kWh/min. This value only applies on average and only in the SoC (state of charge) range between 10 and 80 per cent.

400-volt vehicles

800-volt models have the highest charging speeds. To ensure that "normal" 400-volt cars do not fall by the wayside, we have created two lists. One more note: For our calculation, we need the net capacity of the battery, because only the usable energy plays a role. If the manufacturer does not provide a net value, we rely on the estimates from EV-Database. We have left out models for which there is no manufacturer data on storage capacity and charging time (such as Tesla, Lotus, Maserati or Lucid). The specified charging time refers to 10-80% SoC, unless otherwise stated.

400-volt model Net battery Charging time Charging speed 1. Mercedes EQS and EQS SUV (all) 118 kWh 31 min 2.7 kWh/min 2. Polestar 3 approx. 107 kWh 30 min approx. 2.5 kWh/min 2. Volvo EX90 107 kWh 107 kWh 30 min 2.5 kWh/min 3. Audi Q8 108 kWh 108 kWh 31 min 2.4 kWh/min 4. VW ID.7 and ID. Buzz 86 kWh 86 kWh 26 min 2.3 kWh/min 5. BMW iX 109 kWh 109 kWh 35 min 2.2 kWh/min 5. Nio EL6 Long Range approx. 90 kWh 30 min approx. 2.2 kWh/min 5. Peugeot E-3008/5008 Long Range 89 kWh 27 min 2.2 kWh/min 5. Polestar 4 approx. 94 kWh 30 min approx. 2.2 kWh/min 6. BMW i7 (all) 102 kWh 34 min 2.1 kWh/min 6. Mercedes EQE (SUV) 350+ 96 kWh 32 min 2.1 kWh/min 6. 79 kWh models based on MEB 79 kWh 26 min 2.1 kWh/min 7. Polestar 2 Long Range 79 kWh 28 min 2.0 kWh/min 8. BMW i4 81 kWh and i5 (all) 81 kWh 30 min 1.9 kWh/min 8. 77 kWh models based on MEB 77 kWh 28 min 1.9 kWh/min

Several models have the same charging speed; we have assigned them the same place. As our table becomes confusing above a certain number of rows, we have stopped at 1.9 kWh/min.

To save space, we have also grouped a number of models together, so the 77 kWh models based on the MEB platform all charge at 1.9 kWh/min. This applies to the Audi Q4 e-tron, Cupra Born and Tavascan, Ford Capri/Explorer 77 kWh, Skoda Enyaq and VW ID.4/5/7 77 kWh, among others. The situation is similar for the 79 kWh models based on the MEB, such as the VW ID.3 GTX (Performance), Ford Capri/Explorer 79 kWh and VW ID. Buzz 79 kWh.

800-volt vehicles

Now we come to the models with a higher charging capacity, which are commonly referred to as 800-volt models. As the charging power is calculated by multiplying the voltage by the amperage, it is generally higher. Exceptions prove the rule. For example, the base model of the Audi Q6 e-tron "only" charges with 2.5 kWh - a number of 400-volt vehicles are better.

800-volt model Net battery Charging time 10-80% Charging speed 1. Audi e-tron GT 97 kWh 18 min 3.8 kWh/min 1. Porsche Taycan 97 kWh 97 kWh 18 min 3.8 kWh/min 2. Rimac Nevera @350 kW approx. 110 kWh 19 min (0-80%) 3.5 kWh/min 2. Audi A6 e-tron 95 kWh 95 kWh 21 min 3.2 kWh/min 2. Audi Q6 e-tron quattro 95 kWh 21 min 3.2 kWh/min 2. Porsche Macan Electric (all) 95 kWh 21 min 3.2 kWh/min 3. Hyundai Ioniq 5 84 kWh approx. 80 kWh 18 min approx. 3.1 kWh/min 3. Xpeng G6 Long Range @350 kW 88 kWh 20 min 3.1 kWh/min 4. Genesis GV60 approx. 74 kWh 18 min approx. 2.9 kWh/min 4. Hyundai Ioniq 6 77 kWh approx. 74 kWh 18 min approx. 2.9 kWh/min 4. Kia EV6 77 kWh approx. 74 kWh 18 min approx. 2.9 kWh/min 5. Kia EV9 approx. 96 kWh 24 min approx. 2.8 kWh/min

In the case of the Rimac Nevera, we have given the data for a 350 kW charging station, as to our knowledge there are currently hardly any faster DC charging stations. The car can handle up to 500 kW. We have taken a similar approach with the Xpeng G6.

In the case of small suppliers such as Nio or Xpeng, we have left it at one model each because the data situation is precarious. In general, given the large number of electric models, it is possible that we have overlooked one or two cars. It is also possible that we have miscalculated somewhere. We ask for your understanding in advance and are grateful for any information.

The bottom line

Of course, cars with 800-volt batteries charge the fastest, but there are also significant differences. The fastest is currently the twin Audi e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan with 3.8 kWh/min. Among the 400-volt vehicles, the Mercedes EQS (and EQS SUV) are in the lead with 2.7 kWh/min. And how fast are the slowest vehicles? Well, the Renault Megane Electric in the basic version (0.8 kWh/min) and the Mini Cooper E or the Renault 5 Electric with 0.9 kWh/min are quite far behind. So the range is quite wide.