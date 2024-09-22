Cars from Chinese manufacturers are arriving with increasing conviction on western markets, often taking advantage of the ecological transition that represents a kind of restart for the automotive world, which has to reinvent itself to become more sustainable.

BYD, specifically, is growing at lightning speed and could soon become the largest electric car manufacturer, overtaking Tesla. Among the most interesting ones it sells in our markets is the Seal U, an SUV based on the almost identical Seal saloon, a showcase car for the brand. It is available with either a 100% electric powertrain or a plug-in hybrid. We talk about the former.

BYD Seal U: platform and dimensions

The BYD Seal U is based on the e-Platform 3.0, a modular platform designed with the highest possible integration of all powertrain components (it is an 8-in-1 scheme) and uses the famous Blade Battery that the company successfully uses on its cars and also sells to many competitors.

La Blade Battery di BYD

Compared to BYD's previous platform, the one still used on other models in the line-up, the e-Platform 3.0 has doubled torsional rigidity and increased thermal management efficiency by 20 per cent thanks to improvements in the cooling system, heat utilisation and recovery, and the new powertrain.

The BYD Seal U, specifically, has a length of 4.77 metres, a width of 1.89 metres and a height of 1.67 metres. A rival to the Tesla Model Y in terms of set-up, quality and dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2.76 metres and a weight ranging from 2,020 to 2,147 kg depending on version.

Length : 4.77 m

: 4.77 m Width : 1.89 m

: 1.89 m Height : 1.67 m

: 1.67 m Wheelbase : 2.76 m

: 2.76 m Weight: 2,020-2,147 kg

BYD Seal U: space on board

Thanks to its generous dimensions and electric-first platform, i.e. designed specifically for electric vehicles, the BYD Seal U offers plenty of space on board for the occupants. Added to the many centimetres is a high level of comfort thanks to electrically adjustable, ventilated and heated front seats and the many possible adjustments. Rear passengers can take advantage of a fairly evenly shaped sofa, which also allows those sitting in the middle to travel quite comfortably.

The boot, for its part, has a capacity of 552 litres, which becomes 1,440 by folding down the second row. In this the electric does much better than the plug-in hybrid, which has a boot capacity of 425 litres due to the different powertrain. On the electric there is also a front compartment. It is not very large (on the Tesla Model Y, for comparison, it exceeds 100 litres), but it is large enough to accommodate charging cables or other small items.

Luggage compartment : 552/1,440 litres

: 552/1,440 litres Frunk: 53 litres

The boot of the BYD Seal U

BYD Seal U: Software

If there is one thing BYD is pushing for to win market share, it is software. The company relies on an advanced digital system that is, of course, compatible with over-the-air (OTA) updates. These concern the infotainment system (managed via the now famous rotating touchscreen that can be positioned vertically or horizontally), but also other functions related to powertrain management, which have yet to be released.

The latest release, dating back to August 2024, introduced the possibility of scheduling recharging and setting new preferences when managing the journey to a destination - features that users really appreciate.

BYD Seal U: battery and range

The BYD Seal U electric is available in select European markets, such as Italy, in two versions. In the UK, only the DM-i plug-in hybrid is available. In Italy, you can choose the one with the 71.8 kWh battery or the one with the larger 87 kWh battery. The former has a range of 261 miles, the latter 311 miles. This, at least, is the homologated value according to the WLTP standard.

The interior of the BYD Seal U

Apart from the battery pack, the BYD Seal U has an electric motor at the front that gives traction to the front axle and develops an output of 218 PS and a maximum torque of 310 Nm.

BYD Seal U: recharging

Both batteries, which have a lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) chemistry, can be recharged with either alternating or direct current. In the first case, thanks to the 11 kW on-board charger, the car goes from 0% to 100% in about 6 hours and 30 minutes. In the second, being able to accept energy with up to 140 kW, the BYD Seal U goes from 10% to 80% in 28 minutes and from 30% to 80% in 35 minutes.

BYD Seal U: prices

The BYD Seal U with 71.8 kWh battery is available on the list in Comfort trim at a price of €42,890 (approx. £36,000 at the current exchange rate). On the other hand, the BYD Seal U with a larger 87 kWh battery is offered in a richer trim, called Design, at a price of €45,890 (£38,500).

Both versions are equipped as standard with a heat pump, automatic climate control, a heated multifunction steering wheel, keyless engine opening and ignition, and a package of state-of-the-art driver assistance devices.