Mercedes' electric range can ideally be divided into two families. That of the medium and compacts and that of the flagships. To the latter belong the EQS and EQE, both of which are available in SUV variants as well as saloon bodies.

Today we are talking about the EQE SUV, which like the other three is based on the platform that the Stuttgart-based manufacturer has created exclusively for new-generation, high-end electric cars.

The car was unveiled in late 2022, with commercial debut in 2023. It is made both in the US, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and in China, through the Beijing Benz joint venture in Beijing. Designed by automotive stylist Maya Markova, the car takes up all the stylistic cues that the Star Company has defined for its electric cars from the EQC onwards. But what's under the dress?

Mercedes EQE SUV: platform and dimensions

The Mercedes EQE SUV has a length of 4.86 metres, a width of 1.94 metres and a height of 1.68 metres. It has a particularly generous wheelbase of more than 3 metres (we are at 3.03), but compared to that of the saloon the metre stops a good 9 centimetres earlier, demonstrating that the designers wanted to give each of the EQEs on the list a different and very precise layout. Finally, the SUV version weighs between 2,430 and 2,690 kg depending on the powetrain.

As mentioned, the car is built on the EVA platform, the Electric Vehicle Architecture that was unveiled in 2021 and debuted on the EQS. It has a skateboard shape, with batteries attached to the floorpan and electric motors at the front and rear. This allows for a scalable base that can accommodate different body types.

Mercedes EQE SUV: space on board

Shorter wheelbase than the saloon, but also a height 19 centimetres higher, allow for a large and spacious passenger compartment. On a car of almost 5 metres it is inevitable to travel comfortably, especially if we are talking about a car made by Mercedes which, in this case in particular, flaunts upholstery with rounded, enveloping shapes and seats that are more like armchairs than seats.

The load capacity is also excellent. On the EQE SUV, the luggage compartment has a capacity of 520 litres, but folding down the second row, which has 40:20:40 split-folding backrests, brings it up to an excellent 1,675. When the front bonnet is opened, the compartment underneath is completely occupied. There is no possibility of obtaining an additional compartment that could have been useful for transporting cables or other small objects.

Mercedes EQE SUV: software

The Mercedes EQE SUV adopts the company's latest digital ecosystem, the one introduced by EQS and now present on the entire range of models built on the EVA platform. Unlike many other brands, in this case, over-the-air updates can be used to intervene in powertrain management, giving more horsepower or improving efficiency, as well as enriching the infotainment system.

Speaking of which, on the EQE SUV appears the striking extended display that consists of three OLED screens spanning over 140 centimetres in width. There is one behind the steering wheel with a 12.3-inch diagonal, one in the middle with a 17.7-inch diagonal and one in front of the front passenger, again 12.3-inch, which thanks to independent content management also allows those sitting on the passenger seat to access streaming video content.

Mercedes EQE SUV: battery and range

The EQE comes in six versions. The basic version, identified by the 300 designation, mounts a 90.56 kWh capacity lithium-ion battery produced by CATL, the others (350, 350+, 500, 43 AMG and 53 AMG) prefer a 96 kWh battery supplied by Farasis.

The 300 (245 PS) and 350+ (292 PS) have a single electric motor and rear-wheel drive and promise range of 356 and 381 miles respectively. The others, with all-wheel drive, claim ranges between 281 and 368 miles.

Mercedes EQE SUV: recharging

Mercedes' flagship EVA platform remains at 400 volts. The car has an on-board 11 kW or optional 22 kW charger. These are the maximum powers that can be reached in alternating current.

In direct current the Star's big SUV reaches 170 kW of power. This allows it to go from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 32 minutes.

Mercedes EQE SUV: prices

In the UK, which does not offer the 300 model, the starting price of the Mercedes EQE SUV is £75,495. for the 350+ AMG Line Edition version with rear-wheel drive.

Moving on to the EQE SUVs with all-wheel drive, the starting prices are £90,560 for the EQE 500 4MATIC AMG Line Edition, and £114,995 for the 53 AMG. The 43 AMG is not offered in the UK.