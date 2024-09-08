Volvo has just unveiled the all-new EX90: a large SUV that offers itself as a zero-emission alternative to the XC90, which also gets a makeover while also retaining internal combustion engines (hybrid or plug-in hybrid).

Aesthetically, the two cars are very similar and remain faithful to the concept of a spacious, concrete and practical SUV that the XC90 introduced twenty years ago. The differences can be seen in the details: the front headlights with different light signatures (both cars, however, reinterpret the now familiar 'Hammer of Thor' motif), in the wheels and at the rear, as the EX90 has lights divided into two separate groups on each side. But looks aside, how is this EX90 made?

Volvo EX90: platform and dimensions

The Volvo EX90 is built on the SPA2 platform, an evolution of the SPA platform that the company debuted in 2014 and which, in this variant, is designed exclusively for all-electric cars. The Polestar 3, for example, is also based on the same platform.

Volvo

The car has a length of 5.04 metres, a width of 1.96 metres (2.11 metres with the mirrors open) and a height of 1.75 metres. The wheelbase is close to 3 metres as it stops at 2.98 metres. With such generous dimensions and the presence of a battery suited to the type of vehicle (111 kWh gross capacity and 107 kWh net capacity), the EX90 weighs 2,818 kg.

Volvo EX90: Space on board

With over 5 metres in length and a regular, squarish shape, the Volvo EX90 offers plenty of space on board and that is to be expected. The fact is that there is plenty of space here even when travelling with seven people. Yes, because the EX90 has three rows of seats and even with all the seats upright the load compartment is 324 litres. With the second row down it comes to 625 litres and with only the front seats up the volume reaches 1,915 litres.

Volvo

An additional small space for loading small objects or charging cables has been carved out under the front bonnet. It is divided into three parts, but only the middle one is deep enough.

Volvo

Volvo EX90: Software

Climb aboard and you discover a traditionally crafted cabin. The feeling of sitting in one of the brand's cars is clear. This is thanks to the Scandinavian design and the presence of the two monitors: a smaller one behind the steering wheel and a larger, vertically positioned one placed to occupy the entire centre console.

It has a 14-inch diagonal and uses a new operating system developed in collaboration with Google. It can be updated over-the-air and, for example, can be enhanced with the introduction of wireless compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Volvo EX90: battery and range

The Volvo EX90 is the first electric car to introduce its battery passport. This will become mandatory for all electric vehicles sold in Europe from February 2027 and will indicate chemical composition, origin of main materials, carbon footprint and other data.

Volvo

The battery, which as mentioned has a gross capacity of 111 kWh, has traditional nickel-manganese-cobalt chemistry and is manufactured by CATL. In the 279 PS single motor version, the car has a slightly smaller 104 kWh battery. This has a range of about 360 miles, while the others, which have two motors, reach 385 miles (Twin Motor with 408 PS) and 382 miles (Twin Motor Performance with 517 PS).

Volvo EX90: recharging

The Volvo EX90 can be recharged with direct current at a maximum power of 250 kW, which allows it to go from 10% to 80% in 30 minutes. The car is equipped with an 11 kW on-board charger that also allows AC charging. In this case, a full charge (0%-100%) requires at least 10 hours.

Volvo

Volvo EX90: Prices

The Volvo EX90 is offered in Europe in three trim levels: Core, Plus and Ultra, which are, however, not all available with all models. At the moment in the UK, only the top end Ultra with the 408 PS Twin Motor version is offered at £96,255. Opt for the Twin Motor Performance package (£4,300), which drops the 0 to 62 mph sprint time from 5.9 to 4.9 seconds and the price rises to £100,555.