Imagine a week in which the most prestigious and luxurious events related to the world of vintage cars are held - all taking place almost simultaneously within a radius of 15 miles. This is Monterey Car Week, which annually brings together more than 80,000 collectors and enthusiasts of historic cars on the Monterey Peninsula in California.

The 2024 edition took place between 9 and 18 August. Its abundant programme included 11 auctions, dozens of exclusive parties, thrilling historic car races and the unveiling of new ultra-luxurious or super sports models.

5 Photos

The highlight of the week is the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, an award ceremony that has been held since 1950 and currently brings together the most expensive, rare and beautiful classics on the planet. No fewer than 214 cars belonging to collectors from 16 countries took part in this year's edition.

The "Best of Show" trophy was awarded to a 1934 Bugatti Type 59 Sports with visible marks from the passage of time. It was the first time that a car entered in the "Prewar Preservation" category (for cars that have never been restored) had won the main prize at the Concours d'Elegance.

Best of Show - o Bugatti Type 59 Sports, de 1934

This represents a shift in the judging parameters of a competition that has always rewarded cars that are over restored - i.e. cars that have been dismantled down to the chassis and restored to a standard above the factory original, using stainless steel screws, chrome wheels, polished engine blocks and mirror-like paint jobs.

You're only original once

When vintage car collecting began, the great ambition was to restore cars to zero-kilometre condition, often giving the finish an extra touch that would never have been possible on the production line. Since the 2000s, however, untouched cars have gained in value. They can be the coveted barn finds (or simply cars that have been carefully preserved by a family over the decades without major modifications.

The Bugatti Type 59 brought to Pebble Beach by Fritz Burkard, of The Pearl Collection (from Zug, Switzerland), bears its history in every centimetre of its bodywork. There's the paintwork peeling from the floor, the original blue underneath the black paint applied more than 80 years ago, the faded varnish on the dashboard and the old leather upholstery. A true time capsule, with its unrivalled patina. You're only original once, and it would be a crime against memory to restore a car like this. Oh, of course: the mechanics work perfectly.

Disclosure

One of Bugatti's last racing models in the 1930s, the Type 59 was born as a Grand Prix car designed by Ettore Bugatti and Jean Bugatti, father and son. Only eight examples were produced between 1934 and 1936 (years later, another two cars would be assembled using original components).

It has 3.3-litre DOHC in-line eight-cylinder engine. It originally had twin Zenith carburettors and was supercharged by a Roots compressor. Thus equipped, it produced 252 PS. Its chassis was a modified version of the one used in the Bugatti Type 54, lightened (with several holes) and with the engine cradles in a lower position to improve the centre of gravity.

The retrospective

The Pebble Beach winner has an impressive CV. The first Type 59 ever built, the car won the Belgian Grand Prix in 1934, driven by Frenchman René Dreyfus, and came third in the Monaco Grand Prix that same year. In the 1937 season, with Jean-Pierre Wimille, this same Bugatti won the Grand Prix de Pau, as well as the Algerian and Marne GPs.

After that, Ettore Bugatti removed the compressor and converted the car into a two-seater sport prototype. The new body had motorbike-style wings and two small doors. King Leopold III of Belgium bought the car and repainted it black with a yellow stripe, the official colours of his country. And that's how the car remains to this day, original and unrestored. In 2020, the Bugatti T59 was auctioned off for €10 million (£8.42 million at the current exchange rate).

Disclosure

Sandra Button, president of the Concours d'Elegance, emphasises: "This historic Bugatti, the first Type 59 ever built, is a rare factory team racing car and has recorded multiple GP victories in the hands of motorsport greats. It also has ties to royalty. Perhaps most importantly, the car still displays all its history, having been preserved in the livery it received when it was acquired by King Leopold of Belgium."

Enthusiastic owner Fritz Burkard said: "I'm so happy for the car, so happy for Bugatti. This car is incredible. It has so much history - one of the most successful Bugattis in history - and to win with this car means a lot to me. It's the first time a Swiss has won, the first time a European collector has won, the first time a preserved car has won. It's important that preservation is also recognised, because a car can only be original once. And it's marvellous to drive."

The other contenders

With this win, Bugatti and Mercedes-Benz are tied for the most "Best of Show" awards at Pebble Beach: ten wins each. This year, there were strong contenders for the "Best of Show" trophy, such as the elegant 1948 Talbot-Lago T26 Grand Sport Saoutchik Fastback Coupé, presented by Robert Kudela from the Czech Republic; the classic 1934 Packard 1108 Twelve LeBaron Sport Phaeton, exhibited by Harry Yeaggy from Cincinnati, Ohio; and the surprising 1970 Lancia Stratos HF Zero Bertone Coupe, driven by Phillip Sarofim from Beverly Hills, California.

Finalist - Talbot-Lago T26 Grand Sport Saoutchik Fastback Coupé from 1948

The competition began on Thursday 15th, when most of the entrants took part in the 26th Pebble Beach Tour d'Elegance, which covers 70 miles of stunning coastal roads. The registered cars that complete the route have an advantage in the event of a tie in the elegance competition. It's not enough to be beautiful - you have to drive well.

A special exhibition brought together ten Land Rover cars originally used by Queen Elizabeth II, who loved driving the brand's 4x4s. From the 1954 Series I to the 2009 Range Rover, the specimens were brought from England by Land Rover Classic, a division dedicated to preserving the history and restoring the British manufacturer's models.

Special exhibition of the Land Rover used by Queen Elizabeth II

The Concours d'Elegance raised more than $3 million (£2.5 million) for charity this year. Through the Pebble Beach Company Foundation, the event's philanthropic partner, these funds will benefit almost 100 non-profit organisations focused on the education of more than 10,000 children in Monterey County.