Among the many Chinese manufacturers aiming to conquer the market in Europe is Chery, an automotive group that for decades, more than others based in the country of the Dragon, has had a focus on exports.

Chery has decided to get involved in the Old Continent with two brand new brands: Omoda and Jaecoo. Omoda, in particular, debuts with a mid-size SUV, the Omoda 5, which is available in both combustion and an all-electric version, called the Omoda E5.

Omoda E5: platform and dimensions

The Omoda E5, like its internal combustion sibling, is built on a platform designed specifically for the Chery models of the group's new brands. It is a multi-fuel platform that will form the basis for a series of Omoda, Jaecoo and Exceed branded cars that will also debut in Europe.

The electric version does not have the conspicuous grille that is present on the petrol Omoda 5

The Omoda E5, in detail, is built in Wuhu, where Chery is based, but also in Indonesia, Malaysia and Iran. The car has a length of 4.37 metres, a width of 1.83 metres and a height of 1.59 metres, with a wheelbase of 2.61 metres.

Omoda E5: space on board

The Omoda E5 has a tapered, dynamic shape, with a fairly pronounced bonnet (it also has to accommodate petrol engines) and a slender tail, with a steeply raked rear window.

Inside, the space on board is on a par with other competitors in the same segment, but the fact that the platform on which it is based was also designed for internal combustion models does not offer certain advantages typical of 'only electric' platforms that can count on smaller overhangs and a flat floor.

Nevertheless, the Omoda E5 accommodates up to five occupants without excessive sacrifice. In addition, it has a boot capacity of 360 litres (not a great value), which increases to 1,075 when the rear seats are folded down, but it has a front frunk that provides extra space that can be very useful, for example for storing charging cables.

Luggage compartment : 360/1,075 litres

: 360/1,075 litres Frunk: n.a.

Omoda E5: software

Chery, in creating the Omoda brand, wanted to focus on technology and convey a sense of modernity in every respect. The Omoda E5, the new brand's first model, thus has a large front panel that occupies a large part of the dashboard and houses two monitors, one for the digital instrumentation, the other for the infotainment system. The latter offers both the main connectivity standards (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) and the advanced voice assistant (Intelligent Voice Assistant), which allows a whole series of operations to be carried out by voice.

The software that controls it is compatible with over-the-air updates. It will therefore be enhanced in the future through downloadable and remotely installable releases.

Omoda E5: battery and autonomy

The Omoda E5 adopts a 62 kWh lithium-ion battery with LFP chemistry supplied by CATL that powers an electric motor at the front that develops 204 PS of power and a maximum torque of 340 Nm. The car promises a range of around 267 miles according to the WLTP cycle.

It could be joined in the future by a low-cost version with a 41 kWh battery, again from the Chinese giant CATL, with which Chery has entered into a strategic partnership, which should allow the car to travel 186 miles before requiring a stop at the charging station.

Omoda E5: recharging

Speaking of charging, the Omoda E5 has an internal charger that accepts AC power up to a maximum output of 9.9 kW.

In direct current, on the other hand, the car reaches a value of 80 kW, which is not an excellent peak, but which allows it to go from 30% to 80% in 30 minutes.

Omoda E5: prices

In the UK, Omoda announced back in April prices for the Omoda E5 starting at £33,500. Order books opened in May and first deliveries commenced in June.