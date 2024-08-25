With the Puma and Mustang Mach-E, Ford has realised that dusting off historical names to create brand new models works. And it matters little if you take a coupe and turn it into an SUV... perhaps an electric one. And so it is that the Blue Oval churns out the Ford Capri, which from the two-door sports car of the late 1960s becomes a high-riding model powered exclusively by battery.

A medium sized SUV, it does not renounce a touch of sportiness by offering a tapered tail and a series of stylistic details that hark back to the original Capri. For the rest, let's see what it looks like.

Ford Capri: platform and dimensions

The Ford Capri is the second model produced in the renovated Cologne factory, where the American manufacturer also produces the Ford Explorer. Like the latter, the Capri is based on Volkswagen's MEB platform, used after an agreement between the two groups that has allowed Ford to accelerate the ecological transition.

Volkswagen's MEB platform

Underneath the Ford Capri, therefore, lies a Volkswagen ID.5. The car is 4.63 metres long, 1.87 metres wide and 1.62 metres high. It has a wheelbase of up to 2.76 metres. Compared to the ID.5, therefore, it is 3 cm longer, but only as a matter of body shape.

The car is available in different mechanical configurations and can be fitted with one or two electric motors. It therefore weighs between 2,098 and 2,190 kg.

Length : 4.63 metres

: 4.63 metres Width : 1.87 metres

: 1.87 metres Height : 1.62 metres

: 1.62 metres Wheelbase : 2.76 metres

: 2.76 metres Weight: 2,098 kg

Ford Ford Capri (2024) Volkswagen ID.5 (2024)

Ford Capri: space on board

Don't be fooled by the SUV-coupé shape. When it comes to roominess, the Ford Capri imposes no compromises. First of all because it has a generous wheelbase and an "electric only" platform, which allow it to optimise the management of interior space. Secondly because, although it has a receding tail and a very steeply raked rear window, the roofline remains high above the heads of the rear passengers, who can thus sit on a sofa that offers plenty of head and leg room.

The luggage compartment of the Ford Capri, which is accessed through a large electrically-opening tailgate (which also opens by moving your foot under the rear bumper), has a capacity of 572 litres, which becomes 1,510 if you fold down the second row of seats, split 46:60.

Ford Capri: electrically operated tailgate on richer models

It is a pity that, being derived from a Volkswagen base, the car is not equipped with a front frunk. In fact, the high and fairly long bonnet could have accommodated an additional compartment underneath. There is, however, a 17-litre 'MegaConsole' between the two front seats that is really spacious.

Luggage compartment : 572-1,510 litres

: 572-1,510 litres Frunk: n.d.

Ford Capri: software

Born as the sportier sister of the electric Ford Explorer, it takes many elements from it, including all those concerning infotainment and software. It is the Ford SYNC Move, which debuted with the Mustang Mach-E and offers wireless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Ford Ford Capri: like the Ford Explorer, it adopts digital instrumentation and 14"6 vertical touchscreen

It updates remotely with over-the-air releases that can be downloaded even on the move and are installed while the vehicle is stationary. They are displayed if you create a Ford account or enter the car's chassis number on the ford.it website, in the support section. They affect navigator maps, digital services and the entertainment section.

Ford Capri: battery and autonomy

At launch, the Ford Capri is available in a rear-wheel drive version and an all-wheel drive version. The two differ not only in the presence of a second motor at the front in the case of the four-wheel drive model, but also in a different battery. The Ford Capri RWD, in fact, can be had with a 52 or 77 kWh battery, while the Ford Capri AWD has a slightly larger extended-range battery: 79 kWh.

Ford

The rear-wheel drive Ford Capri has an electric motor at the rear which develops a power output of 170 PS if the 52 kWh battery is chosen and 286 PS if the 77 kWh battery is chosen; the AWD Capri has a total output of 340 PS, with a 0-62 mph covered in just 5.3 seconds. In terms of range, the least powerful of all claims WLTP mileage of 230 miles; the rear-wheel drive version with the largest battery comes in at 390 miles and the most powerful stops at a more than satisfactory 368 miles.

Capri RWD 52 kWh Capri RWD 77 kWh Capri AWD 79 kWh Battery 52 kWh 77 kWh 79 kWh Range 230 miles 390 miles 368 miles Max. power 170 PS 286 PS 340 PS Max. torque 545 Nm 545 Nm 649 Nm 0-62 mph 8.9 sec 6.4 sec 5.3 sec Max speed 112 mph 112 mph 112 mph

Ford Capri: recharging

The MEB platform does not disappoint even when looking at its charging capabilities. The Ford Capri, in fact, can accept alternating current and direct current energy: in the first instance it exploits an 11 kW on-board charger and in the second it reaches a peak of 135 kW for the 52 and 77 kWh batteries and 185 kW for the 79 kW extended range one. DC charging times go from 10% to 80% in 28 minutes and only 26 minutes, respectively.

Ford DC charging is up to 185 kW if the 79 kWh battery is chosen

Ford Capri: prices

The Ford Capri comes to the UK market with the RWD 77 battery with a starting price of £48,075 in 'Select' trim. It includes 19-inch alloy wheels, LED lights with automatic high beam, dual-zone climate control, 14.6-inch infotainment screen and a good Advanced Driver Assistance Systems package. The 52 kWh battery is not offered.

Upgrading to the "Premium" trim builds on top of the same equipment and powertrain as the Select trim at £52,175, but adds LED matrix headlights, 20-inch wheels, fixed panoramic roof, electric tailgate, interior lighting, 10-speaker premium B&O sound system, sports seats and other specific options. The Premium trim is also available with the AWD 79 kWh battery and 340 PS at £56,175.