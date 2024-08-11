There was a time, not so many years ago, when saying electric car and saying Nissan Leaf was almost the same thing, at least in Europe. The Japanese saloon, in the pre-Tesla Model 3 era, was in fact the best-selling zero-emission car in the world.

Today, the second generation, which has almost reached the end of its life, continues to play an important role in the market. It makes more interesting numbers than many more recent competitors, on the strength of a proven formula and a reputation built up over many years of success. In Italy, for example, it re-entered the top ten best-sellers in July.

Nissan Leaf: platform and dimensions

The first Nissan Leaf (or rather, LEAF, being an acronym for Leading, Environmentally Friendly, Affordable, Family Car) arrived in 2010. It was based on the B platform developed by Nissan and Renault in the early 2000s. That platform was then substantially updated to become the EV platform for the second generation Leaf which debuted in 2017.

Changed under the skin and in design, the Nissan Leaf retained the same dimensions as the first: 4.49 metres long, 1.79 metres wide and 1.53 metres high, with a wheelbase of 2.7 metres.

Length : 4.49 metres

: 4.49 metres Width : 1.79 metres

: 1.79 metres Height : 1.53 metres

: 1.53 metres Wheelbase : 2.7 metres

: 2.7 metres Weight: 1,589 kg

Nissan Leaf: space on board

With dimensions that place it among the most generous in the C-segment (indeed, that make it something of a market unicorn), the car offers plenty of space on board and does not impose any sacrifices even on those in the back, even if you're travelling with five people. Of course, with all the seats occupied, sitting in the second row is fine if you don't have to make particularly long journeys.

Speaking of the luggage compartment, the two-faced Japanese car offers a 435 litre load compartment that can be increased considerably (but the figure has never been declared) if you fold down the rear backrests, split 40:60. There is, however, no compartment under the front bonnet, a feature that is still uncommon but is fast catching on among the latest generation of electric cars.

Luggage compartment : 435 litres

: 435 litres Frunk: n.d.

Nissan Leaf: software

An outdated design, the Nissan Leaf has evolved both in appearance and equipment with some consistency. And in its latest evolution it also offers an infotainment system that can be updated remotely, thanks to over-the-air technology.

Again, a small feather in the cap for a model that has, after all, been on the market for more than two decades but has never rested on its laurels and has always wanted to innovate to keep up with the times. This is because the car adopts NissanConnect infotelematics.

Nissan Leaf: battery and range

At present, in Europe, Nissan presents the Leaf on its price list with two battery variants. You can choose the one with a 40 kWh battery (the only battery offered in UK) and the one called e+ which goes up to 62 kWh. They are supplied by the Japanese AESC (Automotive Energy Supply Corporation) and are both lithium-ion with lithium manganese cobalt chemistry.

Both versions are front-wheel drive. The first has a motor with 150 PS and 320 Nm of torque, the second comes with 217 PS and 343 Nm. In terms of range, the two versions promise 270 km (168 miles) and 385 km (239 miles) according to the WLTP cycle.

Nissal Leaf Nissan Leaf and+ Battery 40 kWh 62 kWh Autonomy 270 km (168 miles) 385 km (239 miles) Max. power 150 PS 217 PS Max. torque 320 Nm 343 Nm

Nissan Leaf: recharging

The Nissan Leaf can be recharged with either AC or DC power. Equipped with a 7.4 kW on-board charger, it can fill up with electrons in about four hours.

In direct current, being able to receive energy from a fast charger of up to 50 kW, it takes about 1 hour to reach 80%. This, at least, if you have a Leaf with a 40 kWh battery.

AC charging : up to 7.4 kW

: up to 7.4 kW DC charging: up to 50 kW

Nissan Leaf: prices

In the UK, the Nissan Leaf currently comes with a fairly extensive price list. Only the 40 kWh battery is offered in four different trim levels: Shiro, Acenta, N.Connecta and Tekna. Prices are £28,495, £28,995, £30,495 and £31,995, respectively.