Audi's electric revolution is taking shape. After the first 'e-tron', later renamed the 'Q8 e-tron', the House of the Four Rings has expanded its range with the Q4 e-tron, based on the MEB (the platform of the Volkswagen-branded IDs), the e-tron GT, which is derived from the Porsche Taycan, and now with two cars that use the brand new PPE platform.

We are talking about the Q6 e-tron and the even newer A6 e-tron. The latter, a large saloon, is presented as the electric alternative to the A6 and, as per tradition, will be available in both Sportback and Avant (estate) versions.

Audi A6 e-tron: platform and dimensions

As mentioned, the A6 e-tron is based on the PPE platform, which stands for Premium Platform Electric. This is a platform developed by Porsche for the electric Macan and other future zero-emission models from the Stuttgart-based company, which, as was established years ago, will also be used by the high-end battery cars produced by the Ingolstadt-based brand.

Audi The Audi A6 e-tron, in Sportback version, has a Cx of only 0.21

Announced in 2019, the EPP was intended to be a kind of flagship in the field of 100% electric cars, focusing on high efficiency, range well over 435 miles and ultra-fast charging guaranteed by the 800-volt architecture.

The Audi A6 e-tron, as mentioned, is a sort of electric alternative to the 'normal' A6, in appearance, general layout and even dimensions. Both models, in fact, are close to 5 metres.

The A6 e-tron, in particular, is 4.93 metres long, with a width of 1.92 metres and a height of 1.49 metres, which becomes 1.53 on the Avant. The wheelbase, generous, as is often the case with cars built on 'electric only' platforms, comes in at 2.94 metres.

Audi The range consists of the Sportback and Avant versions

Audi A6 e-tron: space on board

In a car with a length of almost 5 metres, there are hardly any centimetres to spare for occupants and luggage. Indeed, in the A6 e-tron you sit in a living room on wheels, whether you sit in the front or in the back.

Coming to the rear compartment, on the Sportback the load capacity is 502 litres, which becomes 1,330 if you fold down the second row of seats. On the Avant, which takes advantage of a higher rear end and a less sloping tailgate, it is as high as 1,422 litres.

The car also features a compartment under the front bonnet, the so-called frunk. It has a capacity of 27 litres and can come in handy for storing small items or, as is often the case, charging cables.

Audi For the first time, the Sportback version adopts a roof-hinged tailgate

Audi A6 e-tron: software

Modern throughout, the Audi A6 e-tron also features the latest generation of the infotainment system, which is based on the Android Automotive OS. This software offers maximum connectivity and advanced voice assistant with ChatGPT and is also compatible with over-the-air updates, which will allow more modern versions with additional services to be downloaded and installed in the future.

As an interface, the infotelematics of the latest Ingolstadt-branded electric car make use of an 11.9-inch panoramic display that is reserved for the now famous Virtual Cockpit of the House of the Four Rings and a 14.5-inch touch screen placed in the centre of the dashboard and facing the driver. Finally, there is a third monitor, also touch, in front of the passenger seat, and a large head-up display (30 per cent larger than that of the Q4 e-tron) with augmented reality.

Audi Infotainment also extends in front of the passenger seat

Audi A6 e-tron: battery and range

The Audi A6 e-tron uses, like the electric Porsche Macan and Q6 e-tron, a lithium-ion battery with a net capacity of 94.9 kWh. The battery, as already mentioned has an 800 volt architecture, adopts thinner wiring and a whole series of technical solutions to reduce weight and bulk. It is characterised by high thermal efficiency, which has made it possible to adopt a more restrained cooling system. Thanks also to the optimisation of regenerative braking, the A6 e-tron can recover more energy when releasing or slowing down, so as to further increase its range, which, in fact, reaches record values.

The version equipped with a single electric motor (located on the rear axle and delivering 367 PS) promises to cover 466 miles in the Sportback variant and 447 miles in the Avant variant. The S6 e-tron, a sports version with two electric motors, all-wheel drive and 503 PS, on the other hand, has been approved for 416 miles. Later (in 2025), the range will be extended by an entry-level A6 with a smaller battery (83 kWh) and a sporty RS6 e-tron.

Audi A6 e-tron: charging

As already shown by the Q6 e-tron and the Macan EV, the A6 e-tron recharges on direct current at an output of 270 kW. This means that, plugged into a high-powered charging station, the car can go from 10 per cent to 80 per cent of its battery state of charge in 21 minutes and can gain up to 193 miles range every 10 minutes.

The battery combined with the PPE platform reaches 94.9 kWh of net capacity

The car can also be recharged with alternating current. An 11 kW on-board charger is fitted as standard, but a 22 kW charger can be chosen as anoption.

Audi A6 e-tron: prices

While waiting for the official price list for the UK, it is known that the A6 e-tron will have a starting price in Germany of €75,600 (approx. £64,400) for the A6 e-tron Sportback. For the Avant version, on the other hand, €77,250 (£65,800) must be budgeted. This is for the performance trim versions.

The 'S' versions, on the other hand, cost €99,500 (£85,000) for the S6 e-tron Sportback and €101,150 (£86,200) for the S6 e-tron Avant, respectively.