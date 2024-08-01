For some days now, Stellantis and its brands have been in the news for rumours of a possible sale of Maserati. A blow officially denied by the Group, which specified in a note:

Stellantis has no intention of selling the Trident brand, just as it has no intention of aggregating Maserati with other Italian luxury groups

This official statement is intended to quash rumours and calm the stock market, specifying that - at least for now - none of the Stellantis brands will be sold or even closed.

But the option remains on the table, as CEO Carlos Tavares explained when presenting the results for the first half of 2024, which were particularly disappointing (-14% in revenues, -48% in profits)

"If they don't make money, we will close them down. It is very simple because we are talking about a very difficult transitional period, therefore, we cannot afford to have brands that do not make money'.

Nothing strange within the logic of the market, although one must remember one detail: Stellantis in its last business plan presented by Tavares himself had given 10 years to each brand to prove that it can stand on its own feet, generating profits.

Yes, but what are the brands of the Stellantis Group? There historical brands like Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Lancia. This is only looking at Italy. If we widen our gaze we find Peugeot, Citroën, Chrysler and so on.

Stellantis brands

A collection of 19 brands (or rather 18, we will see why later) to make up an automotive colossus linked to the product but also to supplies.

Let's see what they are.

Recent greetings

Before we begin, we must mention Comau, a company specialising in industrial automation, whose majority shares have been sold in recent days by Stellantis to the One Equity Partners investment fund. A transaction that could however be called into question by a possible exercise of Golden Power, i.e. the government's power to 'dictate specific conditions to the acquisition of shareholdings, to veto the adoption of certain corporate resolutions and to oppose the acquisition of shareholdings' for companies operating in sectors deemed strategic.

Stellantis' brands: who does what

Naturally, the most numerous brands of Stellantis are those dedicated to the production and marketing of cars, subdivided according to their segments: Maserati (Luxury), Alfa Romeo, DS and Lancia (Premium), Jeep (Global Sport Utility), Chrsyler, Dodge and Ram (American Brands), Abarth, Citroën, Fiat, Opel, Peugeot, Vauxhall (European Brands), Fiat Professional (Van). Then there are Free2Move and Leasys (Mobility Brands) and Mopar, together with Leapmotor, a case apart.

Stellantis car brands

Abarth

Founded as a tuner, the brand founded in 1949 by Karl Abarth is now a brand with its own identity, committed to marketing the sportiest versions of Stellantis' Italian brands, becoming 100% electric. It started with the 500e and is now preparing to give 240 PS to the Fiat 600.

Fiat Abarth 595 Abarth 600e

Alfa Romeo

Half an acronym and half a person's name, Alfa Romeo was born in 1910 simply as ALFA (acronym for Anonima Lombarda Fabbrica Automobili), in 1918 it changed its name to its current one after being taken over by Nicola Romeo. A history of successful models, which have become icons of world motoring, and resounding failures. Now it has Stelvio and Giulia in its range - with new generations planned for 2025 and 2026 - flanked by the Tonale and Junior SUVs, the latter being the first Alfa model to offer a 100% electric powertrain.

Alfa Romeo Junior

Chrysler

Auburn Hills, USA, 6 June 1925: entrepreneur Walter Chrysler founded the company of the same name, the second letter of the FCA Group. And just a few years after its foundation came a well-remembered model, the Chrysler Airflow, designed in the wind tunnel in 1933. One of Detroit's big three along with Ford and General Motors, unable to fully recover from the 2008 financial crisis that led to its takeover by the then Fiat Group. Now it only has the 300C and Pacifica in its range, models that are now particularly dated. And there seems to be nothing particularly new on the horizon.

Chrysler Voyager Chrysler 300C

Citroën

Officially founded in 1919 by a factory 'reconversion', it stood in place of a business owned by owner André Citroën, which until then had manufactured mechanical and war materials. To recall a few iconic models, think of the DS19/DS20, the 2CV and the Dyane. The range is articulated and goes from the Ami - an electric quadricycle - to the C5 X, via the new C3 and C3 Aircross.

Citroen 2CV Citroen C3 Aircross

Dodge

The brothers Dodge were initially financiers of the Ford Motor Company, but when the latter refused to buy their business, they decided to establish the Dodge Brothers Motor Vehicle Company in 1914, which was later bought by Chrysler in 1928. In addition to the Red Ram Hemi V8 engine of 1953, cars such as the Charger and the Challenger, together with the Viper that has survived almost to the present day, are worth mentioning. A glorious brand that is currently experiencing a drop in sales, also due to the exit of the Dodge Charger and Challenger, while the Charger Daytona (for now only in electric guise) has yet to be marketed. Fun fact: today, the Fiat Ducato is also marketed under the Dodge brand in the United States.

Dodge Charger R/T Dodge Charger Daytona

DS Automobiles

The first time 'DS' was read out was 1955 and was an abbreviation for the Citroën DS model (which later became DS19 and DS20 among others). In 2008, the rights were renewed to create a line of vehicles in the premium segment, also looking to China. With the birth of Stellantis DS, together with Alfa Romeo and Lancia, represents the premium hub of the Group and is preparing to renew part of its range with two new models produced in Melfi and based on the STLA Medium platform.

Citroën DS 21 convertible DS 7

FIAT

Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino. It is hard not to know the historic acronym Fiat, which was created by 12 founding partners in the Piedmontese capital back in 1899. A little later, the Lingotto was built, the headquarters of the company, first a factory and then a hub with different activities within it, in addition to the amazing test track on the roof. There are plenty of models that have made their mark on history, from which we choose the 'New 500' of 1957, an iconic car that has spanned eras (with a few interruptions) and is now also available fully electric, but it will also become a mild hybrid. Electricity is entering Fiat in small steps and has given rise to the Grande Panda, an enlarged and (also) battery-powered version of the Panda we are used to. Speaking of sales in 2023 Fiat was number one in the Stellantis Group.

The Fiat New 500 Fiat Grande Panda

FIAT Professional

Founded in 2007 to replace Fiat Commercial Vehicles (Fiat LCV), this is the Fiat branch engaged in the production of vans and generally truck-approved work vehicles. The best known and most popular of the Fiat Professional models is probably the Ducato, in the various wheelbase, roof and 'Maxi' configurations.

Jeep

Born as a military car in 1941, Jeep is all about high wheels and off-roading. In fact, it is considered the first to have created the SUV as we know it today, with the 1949 Jeep Willys Wagon. It became part of Chrysler in 1987 and has produced true icons of the Stars and Stripes such as the Wrangler - direct successor to the Willys - and Grand Cherokee, through to more recent models such as the Renegade and Compass, and on to the Avenger, the first electric with the iconic seven-slit grille.

Jeep Willys Jeep Avenger

Lancia

It too would need no introduction. It is one of Italy's oldest car manufacturers. Lancia was founded in 1906 in Turin, a neighbour of Fiat. Its cars are aimed at luxury and therefore also large. The Flavia, Flaminia, Thema and the ill-fated Thesis stand out. Then there are the sacred monsters, which entered history thanks to sporting successes such as the Fulvia and Delta. The big numbers in terms of sales were made - and continue to be made - by a small car that has its roots in the 1980s: the Ypsilon. Precisely the new generation of the small bestseller is the brand's relaunch model, also available in a 100% electric version. Then will come the new flagship (it should be called Gamma) and the new Delta. And in 2025 there will be the big comeback in rallying.

Lancia Delta HF Integrale Lancia Ypsilon 2024

Maserati

Manufacturer of sports cars that have always winked at racing, Maserati was founded in 1914 in Bologna, but its headquarters were later moved to Modena, in the middle of the Motor Valley. One of the most iconic cars remains the Maserati MC12, which has had a kind of 'spiritual successor' with the recent MC20. The current range is welcoming electric models for the first time and the new generations of GranTurismo and GranCabrio, flanked by the Grecale, a medium SUV based on the Alfa Romeo Stelvio platform. It is precisely the House of the Trident that is at the centre of rumours that would have it ready to return under Ferrari's leadership, as happened between 1997 and 2005. Stellantis promptly issued a denial, saying that there are no plans to get rid of the Trident.

Maserati MC12 Maserati MC20

One of the oldest car manufacturers, Opel was founded by Adam Opel (to whom the small Opel Adam refers) back in 1862, but at the time it was focused on the production of sewing machines. In 1886 it switched to bicycles, and in the meantime the founder was totally opposed to the 'self-driving contraptions for millionaire spenders' that were the first cars of the late 19th century. After the first founder's death, Opel changed its mind radically and in 1901 the very first car entirely designed by the company arrived, the 10/12 PS. From 1929 to 2017 it was part of General Motors and then passed into the hands of PSA. The range is being renewed with the recent introductions of the new Frontera and Grandland. Vauxhall is a brand that runs in parallel with Opel as it is used instead, for example, in the UK to market the entire range.

Opel GT Opel Frontera

Peugeot

Like Opel, its origins are 'ancient'. Peugeot, in fact, was founded as far back as 1810, so it has a good 211 years behind it. And its history is a peculiar one, because it has gone from steel foundries to fashion, from bicycles to grinders, and even to bullets. As early as 1890, however, the company committed itself to producing cars, and from it were born models that are still much remembered today, such as the 205 Turbo 16, one of the rally and Group B queens of the 1980s, along with the smaller 106 Rallye. The list has always included models of different sizes, from small cars to saloons, and now - as the market would have it - SUVs dominate, with the bestseller 3008 recently renewed and also available in a 100% electric version. Electricity is present en masse in the Lion's range. In fact, almost every model has its battery-powered version.

Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 Peugeot 5008 (2024)

RAM

Initially its history began as a 'Heavy Duty' pick-up under the Dodge brand, with versions from the 1500 to the 6500 used by tow trucks, but since 2009 it has become an independent brand, still specialising in box-body vehicles. Like the rest of the former Chrysler brands - Jeep aside - it is going through a delicate period, with declining sales, especially due to the Ram 1500 update that arrived a few months ago.

Motor1.com Ram 1200 Ram Rampage

The Leapmotor case

Among the car brands that can be traced back to Stellantis there is also Leapmotor, but its case is peculiar. In fact, the Tavares-led group has acquired around 21% of the shares of the Chinese manufacturer, with which it has created the joint venture Leapmotor International. Led by Stellantis, which holds 51%, it has the exclusive rights to export and sell, as well as manufacture Leapmotor products outside the Chinese region. It is therefore not a 100% brand of the merged PSA and Stellantis Group, but neither is it a complete outsider.

Leapmotor T03 Leapmotor C10

Stellantis brands, who does not make cars

Free2Move

It is not a car 'manufacturer', but the strategic branch within PSA that deals with mobility in the sense of car sharing services and short, medium and long-term rental solutions.

Leasys

Founded in 2001 as a joint venture between Enel and Fiat, the latter became its sole owner in 2005. Today, Leasys deals with rental offers - short and long-term - and mobility services and in April 2023 merged with Free2move Lease, creating a single company that deals with leasing and long-term rental.

Mopar

It is a historic American brand acronym of "MOtor" and "PARTS" today specialising in the production and distribution of spare parts and accessories for all cars of the former FCA Group. It also deals in customisation and special fittings, particularly in the United States