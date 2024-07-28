The world of 100% electric sports cars is still very small. Tesla, which first explored it with the now historic Roadster, keeps saying it will present the next generation model, but keeps putting it off indefinitely (now).

However, there are those who are inspired by Elon Musk and have actually made an electric roadster. This is MG, which even in terms of its name seems to have wanted to pay some sort of homage to the American company. The MG Cyberster, in fact, seems to have exploited a portmanteau between Cybertruck and Roadster (precisely). But going beyond nomenclature, let's see what this car, which at the moment seems more unique than rare, looks like.

MG Cyberster: platform and dimensions

The MG Cyberster, unveiled as a concept at the Shanghai Motor Show in 2021, is based on SAIC's Modular Scalable Platform on which other models of the Chinese MG brand are based, such as the MG4. The platform, also known as the Nebula, will form the basis of no fewer than 16 zero-emission models that the Shanghai-based group will bring to market between now and 2025 under its various brands.

The MG Cyberster with scissor door opening

The MG Cyberster uses a version of this platform with a wheelbase of 2.69 metres. The car, a dry two-seater with a streamlined body and a canvas top, has an overall length of 4.53 metres, a width of 1.91 metres and a height of 1.33 metres. For comparison, but only in terms of overall dimensions, it is practically identical to a Porsche 911.

Length : 4.53 metres

: 4.53 metres Width : 1.91 metres

: 1.91 metres Height : 1.33 metres

: 1.33 metres Wheelbase : 2.66 metres

: 2.66 metres Weight: 1,895 kg

MG Cyberster: space on board

Sporty in every way, the MG Cyberster has two dry seats and a small, albeit cosy, driver-oriented cabin accessed through scissor doors, which is a feature retained from the three-year-old concept.

Otherwise, space on board is limited. There is a 249 litre rear compartment, which is more than honest for the category, and nothing else. But this car is designed to give great driving pleasure rather than practicality.

Luggage compartment : 249 litres

: 249 litres Frunk: n.d.

MG Cyberster: software

The infotainment system of the MG Cyberster makes use of no less than three displays, all gathered in the part behind the steering wheel, with the central one 10.25-inches and the side ones, slightly inclined and equipped with touch technology, 7-inch.

They control the infotelematics, which is compatible with over-the-air updates, and show all the information from instrumentation, satellite navigation and whatnot. The car also has a fourth monitor on the centre tunnel, also touch. It is positioned vertically and allows control of the air conditioning, seat heating and other secondary functions.

MG Cyberster concept presented in 2021

MG Cyberster: battery and range

The Cyberster mounts a lithium-ion battery with nickel manganese cobalt chemistry with a capacity of 77 kWh. This base is common to the two versions available on the list, the rear-wheel drive and the all-wheel drive. The former unloads 340 PS to the ground, while the latter, which adds a 170-PS motor to the front end, reaches 510 PS.

Performance changes, with 0-62 mph sprints in 5.2 and 3.2 respectively. The MG Cyberster RWD promises a range of up to 311 miles, while the AWD version does not exceed 275 miles.

MG Cyberster: recharging

The MG Cyberster can be recharged with alternating current and direct current. In the first case it has a 7 kW on-board charger that takes a long time to fill up with electrons. In the second case, the Chinese sports car can receive power of up to 140 kW if it is attached to a high-powered station. In doing so, it takes about 26 minutes to go from 10 per cent to 80 per cent.

MG Cyberster RWD MG Cyberster AWD Battery 77 kWh 77 kWh DC charging at 140 kW 26 minutes 26 minutes Traction rear all-wheel drive Max power 340 PS 510 PS Autonomy 311 miles 275 miles

MG Cyberster: prices

The price list for the MG Cyberster has not yet been released. At least, not for Europe, where the model will arrive at the end of the year.

Presented during the Goodwood Festival of Speed, however, the car is already on sale in the UK, with starting prices of £54,995 and £59,995 respectively.