To get a sense of how much of a breakthrough the third generation MINI Countryman is, as the company proudly states in the advertising slogan that accompanied its launch, it is the biggest MINI ever.

Having grown considerably in terms of size, the British brand's SUV has also changed a great deal in terms of design, adapting to the brand's new stylistic direction of squarer lines and less rounded surfaces. What's more, the MINI Countryman now also comes in an all-electric version, marking a further step towards the exclusively zero-emission future that the brand will embrace from 2030 onwards.

MINI Countryman E: platform and dimensions.

The new MINI Countryman is based on the FAAR multi-fuel platform that BMW uses to power similarly styled models such as the X1 and X2. The battery-powered version is available in two variants. You can choose between the MINI Countryman E, with a single electric motor and front-wheel drive, or the MINI Countryman SE 4All which, as the name suggests, has two electric motors and four-wheel drive. In addition to two different power levels, 'E' and 'SE' differ in weight: 1,865 kg the former; 2,075 kg the latter.

The new MINI Countryman is built on the same platform as BMW's small SUVs.

The largest MINI ever, it has been said, the new Countryman has gained an impressive 13 centimetres over the outgoing generation and now stands at 4.43 metres in length. The car is 1.84 metres wide and 1.65 metres high, with a wheelbase of 2.69 metres.

MINI Countryman E: Space on board.

The overall growth has also brought benefits in terms of on-board space. The car is comfortable for five occupants, thanks in part to a reorganisation of the interior that has resulted in a more minimalist upholstery and the disappearance of a whole series of buttons and controls, which are now collected inside the large central monitor.

A family SUV through and through, the new MINI Countryman offers a spacious and well-finished boot. It has a regular shape for easy loading and a capacity of 460 litres, which rises to 1,450 when the rear seat is folded down.

MINI Countryman E: Software.

One of the biggest innovations on the new MINI Countryman is the infotainment system. Based on the MINI OS9 operating system, which is built on Android architecture, it is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in their most advanced version, which allows a smartphone to be connected without the use of a cable.

As an interface it uses a 24 centimetre circular touchscreen that is particularly thin thanks to the adoption of an OLED panel. The system is equipped with an advanced voice assistant called Spike and 5G connectivity. It is also compatible with OTA updates, which, however, do not affect the car's performance, but only affect infotelematics and digital services.

Like all modern MINIs, the new Countryman has circular instruments in the centre of the dashboard.

MINI Countryman E: battery and range.

The electric MINI Countryman comes, as mentioned, in two versions. You can choose either the Countryman E, with front-wheel drive, 204 PS and 250 Nm of torque, or the Countryman SE All4, with four-wheel drive, 313 PS and 494 Nm of torque.

Both adopt a lithium-ion battery with 64 kWh net capacity (66 kWh gross capacity), promising ranges of 286 and 266 miles respectively according to the WLTP cycle.

MINI Countryman E MINI Countryman SE Max. power 204 PS 313 PS Max. torque 250 Nm 494 Nm Autonomy 462 km 433 km 0-62 mph 8.6 5.6 Max speed 106 mph 112 mph

MINI Countryman E: Charging

A modern and efficient electric car, the MINI Countryman can be recharged either with alternating current or direct current. In the first case, thanks to a 22 kW on-board charger, a full tank of electrons takes 3 hours and 45 minutes.

In the second case, attached to a fast-charging pillar, it can absorb power of up to 130 kW. Just enough to go from 10% to 80% in about 30 minutes.

Space for occupants and luggage is not lacking, thanks to a wheelbase of 2.69 metres

MINI Countryman E: Prices.

In keeping with MINI tradition, the new Countryman comes with quite an extensive price list in the UK. The Countryman E has a starting price of £42,080. The Countryman SE All4, on the other hand, starts at £47,180.

Both cars are offered in three trim levels. You can choose between Classic (which is the entry level), Exclusive and Sport, with the latter being at the top of the range and, as the name suggests, with a more sporty vocation.