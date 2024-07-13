Fiat Grande Panda, electric to say the least, this is a model for the Italian market, considering that the Turin citycar has been by far the best-selling car in that country for years and that, with this model, which will flank the Panda that we all already know, Mirafiori is aiming to build a family of cars in its own right, creating a sort of sub-brand as what happened with the 500.

The Fiat Grande Panda, an unprecedented model with SUV shapes and a length of almost 4 metres, is projected into the future by looking to the past. In fact, it pays homage in its look to the 'original' Panda: the 1980 model designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro. But we cannot speak of a simple nostalgia operation, however, much the car arrives to celebrate the brand's 125th anniversary. Let's see in detail what it looks like from a technical point of view.

Platform and dimensions

The Fiat Grande Panda is based on the Smart Car platform that is designed for emerging markets and that was brought to the European debut by the Citroën C3, a car with which the new Turin city-SUV has much in common. The car will be produced in Serbia, at the Kragujevac factory, from the second half of July.

Fiat Fiat Grande Panda: the luminous pixel grille harks back to the first version from 1980

The platform, as is well known, was built by a joint venture created by Tata Motors with the Peugeot-Citroën group and ended up in the Stellantis group following the PSA-FCA merger. Compared to the C3, the Grande Panda is 2 centimetres shorter: 4.01 metres for the French car, 3.99 for the Turin car (30 centimetres more than the 'normal' Panda). But the substance does not change. Identical, in fact, are the other measurements, with a width of 1.76 metres, a height of 1.57 and a wheelbase of 2.54.

Length : 4.01 metres

: 4.01 metres Width : 1.76 metres

: 1.76 metres Height : 1.57 metres

: 1.57 metres Wheelbase : 2.54 metres

: 2.54 metres Weight: n.a.

On-board space

In terms of roominess, the Grande Panda provides plenty of on-board space in relation to its exterior dimensions. The available centimetres allow up to five occupants to be accommodated without too many sacrifices and even those sitting in the back, in the middle seat, can take advantage of a regularly shaped sofa and flat upholstery to travel quite comfortably.

Fiat The D-pillar and 45° rear window are also homages to the first generation

The car takes advantage of the squared-off rear to offer a roomy load compartment. The company claims 361 litres: a fair step up from the C3, which stops at 310. The Jeep Avenger, for comparison with another city SUV in the group, comes in at 355 litres. So much is the space at the rear, nil is the space at the front, where there is no additional compartment. However, despite lacking a frunk, the Grande Panda shows an interesting solution with a pull-out spiral charging cable. It is practical and does not rob the boot of space.

Luggage compartment : 361 litres

: 361 litres Frunk: n.d.

Software

Speaking of infotelematics, the new Fiat Grande Panda features a dashboard with a traditional layout on which two monitors appear. One, behind the steering wheel, is dedicated to the instrumentation; one, central with touch technology, to the entertainment system.

Fiat

The latter is compatible with over-the-air updates that will allow owners to always have the latest software version released by the manufacturer or to purchase additional digital services at a later date.

Battery and autonomy

Built on the same platform as the Citroën C3 (which allows electric as well as combustion versions), the zero-emission Fiat Grande Panda adopts the same powertrain as its French sibling. It has a 44 kWh lithium-ion battery with lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) chemistry powering a 113 PS front electric motor.

In terms of range, the car claims to be able to travel up to 199 miles on a full tank of electrons when engaged on a mixed route and according to the WLTP approval cycle.

Fiat

Recharge

Same powertrain layout also means same charging performance. The Fiat Grande Panda can receive alternating current electricity (using the spiral cable we have already mentioned) with power outputs of up to 7.4 kW.

Alternatively, it can also be recharged with direct current by connecting to a fast charging station. In this case it can reach a speed of 100 kW and go from 20% to 80% in 26 minutes.

Price

As we wait for the complete price list with details on the various equipment in the UK, for now the manufacturer has simply said that the Grande Panda Elettrica in Italy will have a starting price of €24,900 which translates to approximately £21,000 at today's exchange rate. This puts it one step lower than the Citroën e-C3, which starts at almost £1,000 more at £21,990.

No word yet on whether, like the Double Chevron version, the Turin car will have an even cheaper version in future with a 124 mile range and a list price around £20,000. You can find all the additional information in this Motor1 article.