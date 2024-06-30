Polestar was acquired by Volvo in 2015, becoming its performance division. But since 2018, it has become a brand in its own right, embracing a concept of zero-emission mobility with a precise approach: modern, technological, refined. In a word: premium, in the most Scandinavian sense of the word.

The Polestar 3, the Swedish brand's battery-powered SUV, fits perfectly into this brand strategy and seeks to establish itself as a luxury electric vehicle with generous dimensions, exceptional performance, first-rate efficiency and cutting-edge content. All this, dressed up in a design that, despite the brand's young age, is already among its most personal and recognisable.

Polestar 3: platform and dimensions

It's no secret that Polestar is owned by Geely, along with Volvo, Lotus, Zeekr and, to varying degrees, smart (which remains 50% owned by Mercedes). In short, the technology used in the cars made by the Gothenburg-based brand has Chinese origins. But this is not a defect, let's be clear, because the Hangzhou giant has the latest platforms, engines and batteries, enabling it to build cars that can rank among the best.

Production of the Polestar 3 in Chengdu, China

Let's talk about the platform. At the heart of the Polestar 3 is the SEA (Sustainable Experience Architecture) on which cars in segments B to F can be built. It is already used by many models such as the smart #1 and #3, the Volvo EX30, the Zeekr X and 007, but also the Lotus Eletre and Emeya, as well as the Polestar 4 and 5, of course.

The Polestar 3, to be precise, adopts the SEA1 version, designed for larger cars. With a length of 4.9 metres, it is one of the largest models on the market built on this platform.

Length : 4.9 metres

: 4.9 metres Width : 1.97 metres

: 1.97 metres Height : 1.62 metres

: 1.62 metres Wheelbase : 2.99 metres

: 2.99 metres Weight: from 2,422 kg

Polestar 3: sloping roof and vertical rear window

Polestar 3: space on board

With a length of almost 5 metres and a platform designed exclusively for electric vehicles, the Polestar 3 boasts a very spacious cabin. The wheelbase, almost 3 metres long, contributes to the spaciousness of the occupants. The refined sobriety of the interior trim means that, if possible, a few extra centimetres can be reclaimed here and there.

Less surprising, however, is the volume of luggage. The rear compartment has a regular shape and is well finished, but it has a volume of 484 litres, which is not a record compared with the exterior dimensions. There is, however, a second, hidden compartment that adds a further 90 litres and, by folding down the second-row seat, we arrive at 1,411 litres.

The Polestar 3 also has a second storage compartment concealed under the front bonnet (the 'frunk'), with a capacity of 32 litres, which is particularly practical if you need to carry small items or store charging cables in a separate place.

Boot : 484-1,411 litres

: 484-1,411 litres Frunk: 32 litres

Polestar 3: software

The modernity of the Polestar 3 is also reflected in its digital platform, based on cutting-edge components such as the Snapdragon Digital Chassis and the NVIDIA DRIVE system, which manages all the driving aids.

The infotainment system is compatible with over-the-air updates, but these do not currently affect the powertrain.

Polestar 3: battery and range

The Polestar 3 boasts an impressive 111 kWh battery which, depending on the powertrain, guarantees a range of up to 403 miles. This figure has been approved in particular for the unique Long Range engine that has just been launched on the market.

By contrast, the Long Range Dual Motor and Long Range Dual Motor with Performance Pack versions, which use two electric motors and higher power ratings, are approved for 392 miles and 348 miles respectively.

Version WLTP range Long Range Single Motor 403 miles Long Range Dual Motor 392 miles Long Range Dual Motor with Performance Pack 348 miles

Polestar 3: charging

With such a large battery capacity, the Polestar 3 accepts DC charging power of up to 250 kW to enable it to fill up with electrons in a reasonable amount of time. Specifically, if you choose a super-fast charging station, you can go from 10% to 80% in 30 minutes.

The Swedish electric SUV is also equipped with an 11 kW on-board charger. In this case, connected to an AC charging point, it takes at least 11 hours to fully recharge the battery.