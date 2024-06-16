When people talk about an electric SUV, they often talk about a model that comes to market as an alternative to the Tesla Model Y. Sometimes the definition is a bit of a stretch, the result of the fact that the Model Y, as the world's best-selling car, is by necessity a benchmark. It does not, however, have characteristics common to all other high-wheelers on the market.

When it comes to the Xpeng G6, however, the comparison fits like a glove. The Chinese SUV has more than one point in common with Elon Musk's best seller in terms of size, appearance, performance and general layout. That said, why are we interested in this G6? Simple, because it will soon debut in our market. So let's get to know it better.

Xpeng G6: platform and dimensions

It is an SUV that could challenge the Tesla Model Y, it was said. Indeed, at least in terms of dimensions, the two cars are similar to say the least. The Chinese vehicle touches 4.75 metres in length (exactly the same as Elon Musk and co.'s SUV), and even in terms of wheelbase and width, the G6 is identical to the Model Y. It changes, slightly, in height, with the Xpeng being three centimetres taller. The two cars are also comparable in styling, with streamlined shapes and clean lines for both.

Xpeng G6 (2024) nel test

The Xpeng G6 adopts the SEPA2.0 platform, designed exclusively for electric cars. It made its market debut with the flagship G9 and offers an 800-volt architecture, like the platform on which Hyundai-Kia's latest-generation electric cars are built, or the EPP platform adopted by Porsche and Audi for some of their zero-emission models.

Length : 4.75 metres

: 4.75 metres Width : 1.92 metres

: 1.92 metres Height : 1.65 metres

: 1.65 metres Wheelbase : 2.89 metres

: 2.89 metres Weight: 2,195 kg

Xpeng G6: space on board

Even inside, the Xpeng G6 is reminiscent of the Model Y. It does not copy it, but follows its general layout of simple lines and minimalist cabin. This styling solution, combined with its generous dimensions, allows plenty of space on board for all occupants, even those sitting in the second row.

Xpeng G6 (2024) test

The electric-only platform also offers advantages in terms of available centimetres in the boot. The rear compartment has a load volume of 571 litres, which becomes 1,374 if the seats are folded down (with 60:40 split backrest). On the G6 there is also a convenient 71-litre front trunk that allows for tidy storage of charging cables, backpacks and bags that might otherwise be tossed around from one side of the boot to the other. However, it is not present on all versions.

Luggage comp artment: 571/1,374 litres

artment: 571/1,374 litres Frunk: 71 litres

Xpeng G6: software

Modern by definition, the Xpeng G6 also has driver assistance devices and a state-of-the-art infotainment system. The latter is controlled by a central touchscreen with a 14.96-inch diagonal located cantilevered in the centre of the dashboard.

It is paired with a second display, located behind the steering wheel, which, with its 10.2-inch diagonal, shows all driving-related information. The software of the Xpeng G6 is compatible with the over-the-air updates that are released periodically by the company to enable even cars already on the road to keep up with the times in terms of infotelematics and ADAS. The software does not currently affect the powertrain, which is one of Tesla's prerogatives.

Xpeng G6: battery and autonomy

The Xpeng G6 is currently available with two battery sizes. One can choose the 66 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery version or the lithium ion battery version with traditional chemistry (NMC). In this case, the net capacity is 87.5 kWh.

Depending on the battery chosen, the range naturally changes. The Xpeng G6 with an LFP battery promises a range of 270 miles on a single charge, while the Xpeng G6 with NMC batteries goes up to 354 miles. In both cases, the values quoted are those obtained in accordance with the WLTP approval cycle.

Version Battery Autonomy Xpeng G6 Standard Range 66 kWh 270 miles Xpeng G6 Long Range 87.5 kWh 354 miles

Xpeng G6: recharging

The 800-volt platform offers advantages in terms of charging speed. In DC, the larger battery can receive up to 280 kW of electricity, while the smaller battery, due to the different chemistry, stops at a (very good, actually) 215 kW. In the best case, it takes less than 20 minutes to go from 10% to 80%. In the worst case, at least half an hour is required. The Xpeng G6 has an 11 kW on-board charger that also allows AC charging.

Xpeng G6 with LFP battery : DC charging up to 215 kW

: DC charging up to Xpeng G6 with NMC battery: DC charging up to 280 kW

Xpeng G6: prices

Prices and range for Europe have not yet been announced. They will presumably arrive during the summer, as the commercial launch in our market is scheduled for autumn. Looking at what is happening elsewhere, however, one can speculate. It is estimated that the starting price could be around EUR 42,000 (approx. £35,000); it would possibly win the incentives, should they be reintroduced.

As for the range, the Xpeng G6 will be available in three versions: Standard Range, Long Range and Long Range AWD Performance. The first two are rear-wheel drive, the third has four-wheel drive. The Standard Range, with LFP battery, has 258 PS and 440 Nm; the Long Range, with NMC battery, has 286 PS and 440 Nm; the Long Range AWD Performance comes in at 476 PS and 660 Nm (with a 0-60 sprint of 4.1 seconds).