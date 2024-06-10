The fifth-generation MINI Cooper has made its debut in an all-electric version. The model, which went on sale recently, is called the MINI Cooper E or MINI Cooper SE depending on the version chosen and is an evolution of the previous zero-emission version, which arrived on the market in 2019.

Compared to that, the new one changes a lot, in the wake of the evolution of a brand that was born to revive the famous city car designed in the late 1950s by the ingenious Alec Issigonis (who was the first to understand the advantages, in terms of space, of placing an engine under the front bonnet of a super-compact car) and which, over time, has given birth to a whole family of models, including SUVs, with a highly sought-after and equally recognisable image.

MINI Cooper Electric: platform and dimensions

To give an idea of how the MINI has evolved over time, we need only recall that the first MINI, dating from 1959, was barely 3.05 metres long. Today, the three-door version peaks at 3.86 metres. Of course, over the years, the cars have all grown in size. It's not just a MINI issue, it's a general trend that makes you wonder where it's going. In any case, today, a car whose very name is supposed to convey the idea of compactness and agility is as long as a 1980s C-segment car. Much longer than an old Golf, for example, and exactly the same as the first-generation Lancia Delta.

Mini Cooper SE (2024) in Sunny Side Yellow: exterior

The new electric MINI has also undergone a radical change of platform. It is now based on the Spotlight EV, a platform developed with Chinese manufacturer Great Wall. For this reason, production has also moved to the shadow of Great Wall. The combustion version of the three-door MINI, on the other hand, will use the ULK platform and will be produced in Cowley. As a result, it also has a slightly different length with the combustion engine (it's 2 centimetres shorter) but a more generous wheelbase (it's 2 centimetres longer).

Length : 3.86 metres

: 3.86 metres Width : 1.75 metres

: 1.75 metres Height : 1.46 metres

: 1.46 metres Wheelbase : 2.52 metres

: 2.52 metres Weight: 1,605 kg

MINI Cooper Electric: space on board

General growth has benefited the MINI, at least in terms of space. We're still talking about a car that stops well short of 4 metres and, as a result, requires a certain sacrifice on the part of those sitting in the second row seats.

Mini Cooper SE (2024) with Classic trim: the interior

Capacious, but below average, the boot with the rear bench seat upright offers 210 litres of cargo space, and by folding the backrests it increases to around 800 litres. The car does not have a second compartment at the front, but offers a practical double floor for storing charging cables.

Luggage compartment : 210/800 litres

: 210/800 litres Frunk: n.a.

MINI Cooper Electric: software

Having changed so much on the outside, the MINI Cooper is also undergoing a small revolution on the inside, where it features a more minimalist cabin in which everything revolves around the large circular screen placed in the centre of the dashboard.

Mini Cooper SE (2024) with Classic trim: the interior

With a diameter of 24 centimetres, it features an OLED screen and five physical buttons. It controls an Android-based Mini 9 infotainment system that allows a high degree of personalisation and is also enhanced by the 'Hey MINI' intelligent voice assistant. The software is updated 'Over-the-Air', but only for infotainment-related services.

MINI Cooper Electric: battery and range

The new three-door electric MINI is available in two versions: Cooper E and Cooper SE. They differ in terms of power and battery, with the former using a 40.7 kWh gross (36.6 kWh net) battery and the latter a larger 54.2 kWh gross (49.2 kWh net) battery.

Given that the Cooper E has a power output of 184 PS and a fuel consumption of 13.8-14-4 kWh/100 km, the range is 190 miles. This rises to 250 miles on the Cooper SE, a model with 218 PS and 14.1-14-7 kWh/100 km.

Mini Cooper SE (2024) in Sunny Side Yellow: exterior

Version Battery Range MINI Cooper E 40.7 kWh gross (36.6 kWh net) 190 miles MINI Cooper SE 54.2 kWh gross (49.2 kWh net) 250 miles

MINI Cooper Electric: charging

Different versions, different batteries, different charging power. While on alternating current, the two electric MINIs accept energy up to 11 kW, on direct current, the Cooper E stops at 75 kW, while the Cooper SE goes up to 95 kW. These are not very high values in absolute terms, but they still represent a discrete advance on the past, when they stopped at 50 kW.

However, according to the company's claims, these recharging rates allow you to go from 10% to 80% in around 30 minutes when the device is connected to a high-power station.

MINI Cooper Electric: price

The range of the new 3-door electric MINI is extremely varied. In addition to the two versions, four equipment options are available: Classic, Exclusive, and Sport.

Prices for the MINI Cooper E range from £30,000 to £33,500, while prices for the MINI Cooper SE range from £34,500 for the Classic to £38,000 for the Sport.