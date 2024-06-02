The Ford Mustang Mach-E is the model with which the Blue Oval debuted in the new era of total electrification. The car, which was tasked with paving the way for a new global zero-emission strategy, looked to the future with a name and design that drew fully from the tradition of the Dearborn-based brand.

An SUV, as the market now commands, is inspired by one of Ford's most iconic models, the Mustang that has become a true symbol of American mobility on a global level. The car is offered with an articulated range and a series of versions to meet the needs of different motorists who want to buy an electric car. Let's get to know it better.

Ford Mustang Mach-E: platform and dimensions

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is based on the Global Electrified 1 platform (often abbreviated to GE1). It was designed by a team of engineers formed specifically to create an electric car and for this reason christened Team Edison within the company.

Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium

The platform is derived from the C2, the one that debuted on the market in 2018 with the fourth-generation Ford Focus and on which numerous models under both the Ford and Lincoln brands are based. The GE1, so far only used for the Mustang Mach-E, is reserved for electric cars only and is designed to accommodate different sized batteries and 2- or 4-wheel drive schemes (rear or all-wheel).

The car as a whole has a length of 4.71 metres. It thus stands as a kind of ideal rival to the Model Y, whose length differs by only 4 centimetres more (4.75 m). The Ford SUV is 1.81 metres wide and 1.63 metres high and has a generous wheelbase of almost 3 metres. This measure accommodates particularly generous batteries and provides the occupants with a spacious cabin.

Length : 4.71 metres

: 4.71 metres Width : 1.81 metres

: 1.81 metres Height : 1.63 metres

: 1.63 metres Wheelbase : 2.98 metres

: 2.98 metres Weight: 1,993 kg

Ford Mustang Mach-E: space on board

Regarding the interior, the Mustang Mach-E is comfortable for five occupants. The flat floor and a contoured rear sofa - but without too much "intrusive" upholstery - make it possible for even five people to travel comfortably without forcing those sitting in the back, in a central position, to give up too much. There is plenty of headroom and legroom for everyone.

The boot has a capacity of 402 litres, which increases to 1,420 litres when the seats are folded down. The car features a variable-height load floor that allows for a step-free surface and a large double bottom or, vice versa, to maximise the volume of the entire compartment.

The Mustang Mach-E also features a large frunk: a load compartment located under the front bonnet that offers an additional 100 litres of volume. It is particularly useful for storing charging cables or for carrying bags or small suitcases.

Luggage compartment : 402/1,420 litres

: 402/1,420 litres Frunk: 100 litres

Ford Mustang Mach-E: software

The Mustang Mach-E was the electric car that debuted Ford's Sync 4A system: the latest-generation infotainment system that is controlled from the vertical display with touch technology that occupies a large part of the central tunnel and has a 15.5-inch diagonal.

It takes advantage of a cloud connection technology that makes it compatible with over-the-air updates, which allow navigation maps and other apps in the system to be updated and - if necessary - services to be added when the vehicle is purchased.

Ford Mustang Mach-E: battery and range

Since its debut, the Mustang Mach-E has been offered with two battery sizes and various engine and power combinations. Right now, in the UK, the range has been streamlined to just three versions: Select, Premium and GT. The Select trim comes in 'basic' rear-wheel drive with a 75.7 kWh battery pack (70 kW net guaranteed by the presence of 288 cells) and has a declared range of 292 miles.

Alternatively, the Premium trim RWD and AWD versions can be purchased with the 91 kWh battery (that's 91 net, thanks to 375 cells). They have specific power outputs of 294 and 351 PS and range of 372 and 341 miles. The Mustang Mach-E GT, on the other hand, is almost a model in its own right as it has a 91 kWh battery pack, but delivers a beautiful 487 PS and promises a range of 304 miles.

Version Battery Range Select 75.7 kWh (70 net) 292 miles Premium & GT 91 kWh 304 to 372 miles

Ford Mustang Mach-E: frunk offers 100 litres of extra load capacity

Ford Mustang Mach-E: recharging

The Ford Mustang Mach-E can be recharged either with alternating current or direct current. For the former, it is equipped with an 11 kW on-board charger.

In direct current, the American SUV can take in power at a maximum output of 115 kW on the Standard Range and 150 kW on the Extended Range. This means that in a 10-minute stop at the charging station you gain around 60 to 75 miles of range.

Ford Mustang Mach-E: prices

In the UK, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has a starting price of £43,330. For that amount you get the rear-wheel drive version in Standard Range base Select trim. For the Extended Range in rear-wheel drive and AWD, you have a price of £51,880 and £57,905 respectively. At the top of the offer, as mentioned, is the Mustang Mach-E GT, which, in addition to more power, also boasts a larger battery. It costs £67,040.