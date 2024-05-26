Kia's electric strategy involves a key model for the brand. Key, because it begins to extend downwards the zero-emission range of the next generation, which currently includes the EV6 and EV9. And it's precisely the EV9 that this new battery-powered SUV refers to. Indeed, it only takes one glance to notice the stylistic similarities.

But while the EV9 exceeds 5 metres in length, the EV3 stops at 4.3 metres, with all the necessary differences. It will arrive in the UK at the end of the year with two battery sizes, both with a single electric motor and front-wheel drive. Let's get to know each other better.

KIA EV3: platform and dimensions

The Kia EV3 is based on the E-GMP platform that the Hyundai-Kia group built to create its latest family of electric cars. These include the Ioniq 5 and 6 and the aforementioned EV6 and EV9. This platform stands out on the current scene thanks to a number of cutting-edge technical features. The 800 volt architecture, for example, the ability to recharge up to 350 kW of power, or bi-directional charging, which allows an external electronic device to be recharged.

As we said, the car is 4.3 metres long. It is 1.85 metres wide and 1.56 metres high, with a wheelbase of 2.68 metres, making it, even in this respect, the smallest model built on this basis (the others start at 3 metres or a little less).

Kia EV3: Space on board

Compact on the outside, the KIA EV3 takes advantage of its square lines and 'all-electric' platform to offer occupants a very spacious cabin. In the Kia EV3, you can travel in comfort, whether you're sitting in the front or the back. The very regular shape of the rear bench seat and the presence of a flat floor mean that even those sitting in the middle can travel comfortably.

In terms of luggage capacity, the KIA EV3's electrically-operated tailgate gives access to a 460-litre compartment which, when the second row is folded down, increases to 1,250 litres. On the EV3, under the bonnet, there is also a practical 25-litre compartment for storing charging cables.

Kia EV3: Software

The first thing you notice when you climb aboard the Kia EV3 is the large front screen that stretches across much of the dashboard. As is often the case on modern cars, it groups together several screens: the one behind the steering wheel is dedicated to instrumentation, while the central screen is reserved for infotainment. In the middle of these is a third 5-inch screen (the other two have a diagonal of 12.3 inches each) that displays more information.

The EV3's on-board infotainment system is even more advanced than that of its EV9 sibling, in that it uses the same software plus the ChatGPT artificial intelligence-based voice assistant. The car also offers the option of purchasing additional functions and services via a special portal. Like other models based on the same digital architecture, this latest electric SUV from the brand also offers OTA (over-the-air) updates.

Kia EV3: battery and charging

As we mentioned, the Kia EV3 will arrive in France with two battery sizes. You'll be able to choose between the EV3's standard 58.3 kWh battery, with a range of 255 miles, and the long 81.4 kWh battery (a truly generous choice for a car of this size), which allows the EV3 to travel up to 348 miles on a single charge.

As for recharging: in alternating current, the car receives energy at a maximum power of 11 kW (but from 2026, a 22 kW on-board charger will also be available). In direct current, on the other hand, power can reach 100 kW if you choose the smallest battery and 130 kW if you choose the largest accumulator (these values are quite low compared with what other cars based on the same platform can do, which also reach 350 kW).

However, like the others, the EV3 has bi-directional charging, which means it can power external devices using an adapter that plugs into the charging socket.

Price of the Kia EV3

Official price lists have not yet been published. They are expected to arrive over the summer. The car, which will be in dealerships in the fourth quarter, should have a starting price of around £30,000. This is, of course, the Standard Range version.